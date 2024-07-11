Seamines from Kakhovka dam blown by Russia still present in Black Sea, Ukraine's Navy speaker says

There may be about 400 sea mines in the Black Sea, but it is difficult to estimate the exact number due to the mine-explosive devices washed away as a result of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP.

The Black Sea is saturated with a large number of Russian mines and explosives

Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, announced this on the national newscast.

The latest official figures announced by the authorities are four hundred mines, but this is a somewhat approximate number; considering how many IEDs fell as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP by the Russians, it is difficult to calculate. Dmytro Pletenchuk Navy spokesman

According to him, the Dnipro was mined quite densely, and after the occupiers blew up the Kakhovka HPP, "of course, the big water washed it all away" into the Dnipro-Buzka estuary.

It will be possible to set the number of mines only during Black Sea demining operations. The world experience of similar conflicts shows that this is work for years. Share

Russia cannot now mine the Black Sea

As of April 2024, Russia is deprived of the ability to mine the Black Sea, the Defense Forces of Ukraine ensure the safety of civilian shipping.

The Naval Forces spokesman, 3rd Rank Captain Dmytro Pletenchuk, said on the national newscast.

Last year there were several incidents (in connection with mining — ed.), but without victims. This year the situation is a little better. First of all, because the Russians currently cannot mine the water area.

According to him, the second danger for shipping is the aggressor's use of missiles and drones. In this regard, work is also underway, the spokesman noted.

Pletenchuk emphasised that the "grain corridor" works stably despite these dangers.