How the situation in Pokrovsk is developing — the latest details
Source:  online.ua

The operational command "East" officially confirmed that Russian soldiers were again doing everything possible to plant their tricolor in Pokrovsk in order to create a propaganda illusion about the fall of the city. However, the truth is that the fighting is still ongoing, and the enemy is suffering enormous losses.

Points of attention

  • Myrnograd units holding defensive lines, eliminating enemy on city approaches, and establishing additional logistics routes for provisions.
  • Main task is to ensure uninterrupted supply for Ukrainian soldiers in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd amidst ongoing battle.

What's happening in Pokrovsk

As of December 2, search and assault operations and the elimination of enemy forces in the city building continue.

The Russian occupiers, taking advantage of the thick fog, again tried to raise their tricolor in one of the city's districts.

In this way, the Russian army wants to create the illusion of occupying Pokrovsk against the backdrop of peace negotiations to end the war.

Although weather conditions remain difficult, the Ukrainian Defense Forces do not stop aerial reconnaissance, correction, and fire destruction of enemy groups.

In Myrnograd, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city, the official statement says.

In addition, it is indicated that additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnograd are being actively laid.

The main task now is to ensure the uninterrupted provision of our soldiers with everything they need.

It is also worth noting that in total, in the Pokrovsky direction, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders were able to repel 72 assaults by the Russian invaders.

