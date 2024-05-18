How Ukrainians in occupation can help the Ukrainian army, partisan explains

Many Ukrainian citizens in the Russian-occupied territories are doing everything possible to bring the day of our victory closer, a Ukrainian serviceman and partisan, Artem “Skhidny” Karyakin, told Online.ua.

Being an informer for the Ukrainian armed forces is extremely dangerous, but possible

Many Ukrainian citizens in the Russian-occupied territories are not just waiting for a successful counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army, but are doing everything possible to make it happen as soon as possible, passing important data about the enemy to our fighters.

A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, partisan Artem ‘Skhodny’ Karyakin told Online.UA about this in an interview.

According to the soldier of the Armed Forces, clear instructions that will help 100% survive the occupation by transmitting intelligence data simply do not exist: neither from one side nor from the other.

Artem Karyakin emphasises that it is extremely important to realise that the Russian occupiers are also studying and working in this direction.

The partisan emphasises that the enemy has access to certain messengers, for example, to Telegram, as well as to the restoration of correspondence.

There is an option to close certain channels. According to their complaints, some Telegram channels stop working for some reason. This does not happen with our complaints. You have to realise that Telegram is a Russian social network, its owner is a Russian, whoever he may be. But you have to realise that it has a lot of Russians on its staff. And they can either co-operate for money or through blackmail, which is often used by enemies. Artem "Skhidny" Karyakin Military serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and partisan

As the partisan notes, many Telegram employees have parents and relatives living on the territory of the RF, even if these people have left.

The Russian authorities use various methods of blackmail and thus obtain the data they need.

At the very least, we know for sure that the Russians have a way to restore remote correspondence in Telegram. The main problem is that we do not have a single social network that we have at least partially controlled,’ Artem Karyakin explains. Share

Data can be sent via Signal

According to the soldier of the Armed Forces, during these two years of full-scale war, the Russians clearly understood that the Luhansk region does not belong to them, that they are on someone else's land.

This happened thanks to the fact that local people helped the Armed Forces of Ukraine, special services, and published photos of vehicles on the streets of these cities.

They have allowed the effect of the Russians coming into these lands, instilling fear in the locals. And so you can even just walk down the street with your phone in your hands, it will already arouse suspicion. Basically Telegram is checked, Signal messenger is checked, if it's installed. If Signal is installed, it is already 50 per cent likely that you will definitely end up in a pre-trial detention centre for 60 days, where you will confess to everything. Artem "Skhidny" Karyakin Military serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and partisan

According to the partisan, Signal is indeed a working tool for transmitting data to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but it is important to understand that among the occupiers it is already recognised as a messenger for transmitting intelligence, so it is important for Ukrainians under occupation to be careful.