How Ukrainians in occupation can help the Ukrainian army, partisan explains

Many Ukrainian citizens in the Russian-occupied territories are doing everything possible to bring the day of our victory closer, a Ukrainian serviceman and partisan, Artem “Skhidny” Karyakin, told Online.ua.
Being an informer for the Ukrainian armed forces is extremely dangerous, but possible
Many Ukrainian citizens in the Russian-occupied territories are not just waiting for a successful counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army, but are doing everything possible to make it happen as soon as possible, passing important data about the enemy to our fighters.
A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, partisan Artem ‘Skhodny’ Karyakin told Online.UA about this in an interview.
According to the soldier of the Armed Forces, clear instructions that will help 100% survive the occupation by transmitting intelligence data simply do not exist: neither from one side nor from the other.
Artem Karyakin emphasises that it is extremely important to realise that the Russian occupiers are also studying and working in this direction.
The partisan emphasises that the enemy has access to certain messengers, for example, to Telegram, as well as to the restoration of correspondence.
As the partisan notes, many Telegram employees have parents and relatives living on the territory of the RF, even if these people have left.
The Russian authorities use various methods of blackmail and thus obtain the data they need.
Data can be sent via Signal
According to the soldier of the Armed Forces, during these two years of full-scale war, the Russians clearly understood that the Luhansk region does not belong to them, that they are on someone else's land.
This happened thanks to the fact that local people helped the Armed Forces of Ukraine, special services, and published photos of vehicles on the streets of these cities.
According to the partisan, Signal is indeed a working tool for transmitting data to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but it is important to understand that among the occupiers it is already recognised as a messenger for transmitting intelligence, so it is important for Ukrainians under occupation to be careful.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-