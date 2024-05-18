More terrible than Hitler regime: Partisan tells about torture of Ukrainians by Russians

The Russians in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) are abusing Ukrainians worse than the German Nazis during World War II.
How the occupiers of Russia abuse Ukrainians in the Russian-occupied territories
In an interview with Online.UA, Artem “Skhidnyi” Karyakin, a member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and a partisan, described the torture Ukrainians are subjected to in the TOT.
According to Artem Karyakin, the torture of Ukrainians by the Russian occupiers is even more terrible than in was in Hitler’s ghettos.
According to the soldier of the Ukrainian armed forces, the occupiers can put people in the basement for any reason.
Starting with a pro-Ukrainian position on the transfer of intelligence, ending with a simple domestic quarrel with a collaborator who will simply turn you in, the appropriate people will come and take you to the basement.
Russia manipulates the lives of Ukrainians under occupation
The Ukrainian soldier said that the Russian occupiers specially detain civilians for manipulation, trading on exchanges and pressure on Ukraine as a state.
