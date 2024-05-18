More terrible than Hitler regime: Partisan tells about torture of Ukrainians by Russians

How the occupiers of Russia abuse Ukrainians in the Russian-occupied territories

In an interview with Online.UA, Artem “Skhidnyi” Karyakin, a member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and a partisan, described the torture Ukrainians are subjected to in the TOT.

According to Artem Karyakin, the torture of Ukrainians by the Russian occupiers is even more terrible than in was in Hitler’s ghettos.

When we go to Donetsk and Luhansk regions, when we find tens of thousands of graves with bodies simply cut into pieces, I think the world will learn that this is much worse than even the Hitler regime and the ghetto. I myself survived the occupation and can speak about what I saw and know from my own experience. Artem "Skhidny" Karyakin Military serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and partisan

According to the soldier of the Ukrainian armed forces, the occupiers can put people in the basement for any reason.

Starting with a pro-Ukrainian position on the transfer of intelligence, ending with a simple domestic quarrel with a collaborator who will simply turn you in, the appropriate people will come and take you to the basement.

At first, they have preventive detention, the “basement”. That is, a person is taken quietly, without being transferred anywhere, neither to the official FSB, nor to the prosecutor's office, nor to the court. For two months, the person is kept in the “basement”, beaten and subjected to all kinds of torture. The person confesses to all the troubles that are happening in this basement. And only then he is taken back. They film a real detention, supposedly real. And then they hand him over to the investigation,’ said Artem Karyakin. Share

Russia manipulates the lives of Ukrainians under occupation

The Ukrainian soldier said that the Russian occupiers specially detain civilians for manipulation, trading on exchanges and pressure on Ukraine as a state.