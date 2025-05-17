Humanity faced a massive famine in 2024

In 2024, record levels of global hunger were recorded in various corners of the planet Earth. What is important to understand is that for the first time since monitoring began, 1.9 million people faced critical food shortages.

Hunger is becoming an increasingly serious challenge for humanity

Representatives of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) made a statement on this matter.

According to them, the new food crises are truly shocking.

FAO's Director of Emergencies and Resilience, Rein Paulsen, points out that conflicts, extreme weather conditions and economic shocks are major drivers (crises — ed.) that often intersect.

According to the latest estimates, acute food insecurity and child malnutrition increased for the sixth consecutive year in 2024.

The UN stressed that last year, more than 295 million people in 53 countries and territories faced these problems.