Humanity faced a massive famine in 2024
Category
World
Publication date

Humanity faced a massive famine in 2024

UN
Hunger is becoming an increasingly serious challenge for humanity
Читати українською

In 2024, record levels of global hunger were recorded in various corners of the planet Earth. What is important to understand is that for the first time since monitoring began, 1.9 million people faced critical food shortages.

Points of attention

  • The UN reported a 5% increase in the number of people facing food shortages compared to the previous year, with 22.6% of the population in severely affected regions experiencing hunger at crisis levels.
  • FAO emphasized the alarming intersection of conflicts, extreme weather events, and economic instabilities as major drivers behind the escalating global food crisis in 2024.

Hunger is becoming an increasingly serious challenge for humanity

Representatives of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) made a statement on this matter.

According to them, the new food crises are truly shocking.

FAO's Director of Emergencies and Resilience, Rein Paulsen, points out that conflicts, extreme weather conditions and economic shocks are major drivers (crises — ed.) that often intersect.

According to the latest estimates, acute food insecurity and child malnutrition increased for the sixth consecutive year in 2024.

The UN stressed that last year, more than 295 million people in 53 countries and territories faced these problems.

These figures are 5% higher than in 2023. At the same time, 22.6% of the population in regions where food shortages are most acute are facing hunger at least at crisis level.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The UN has recorded dozens of cases of execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers
UN
Russian occupation army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine does not see the UN as an alternative to a military contingent or security guarantees — Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?