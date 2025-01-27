Hungary has agreed to extend sanctions against Russia for six months. However, the country is waiting for a statement from the EU that takes into account its concerns about "energy security".

Hungary agreed not to block EU sanctions on one condition

As the publication notes, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban previously threatened to block the extension of sanctions, including the freezing of Russian financial assets, which created tension in the EU.

One European diplomat warned that Budapest's position was risky and could undermine transatlantic relations.

Despite this, two diplomats confirmed that a compromise had been reached, under which Hungary would agree to continue sanctions in exchange for an EU statement on its energy concerns.

The official decision on sanctions is planned to be made at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, which will begin in Brussels at 10:00 local time.

According to Bloomberg, Hungary is ready to withdraw its objections after receiving several assurances in the EU statement. The document will include a commitment to help Ukraine restore energy infrastructure, as well as resolve issues regarding gas and oil supplies.

Meanwhile, the EU is already working on a new package of sanctions against Russia, but Budapest is expected to resist again. Brussels hopes to approve the measures next month.

Orban continues to put pressure on the EU

Putin's henchman began to claim that during Hungary's 6-month presidency of the European Union, the biggest goal was to make peace a "key theme."

Moreover, the Hungarian leader cynically added that "significant progress has been made" on this issue, because today "everyone is talking about peace."

It is time to throw sanctions out the window and establish sanctions-free relations with Russia, Viktor Orban shamelessly demands. Share

He also added that it would take time, but the EU would "sober up," and for now they are in the "binge stage."