Hungary blocks EU joint statement on fake elections in Belarus

Hungary has refused to support a joint statement by European Union countries not to recognize the so-called presidential elections in Belarus, which were “won” by Alexander Lukashenko for the seventh time.
Points of attention
- Hungary blocked the EU's joint statement on non-recognition of the elections in Belarus, refusing to sign the document.
- The elections in Belarus have become the subject of public criticism due to fraud and repression against the opposition.
- Mass protests in Belarus in 2020 triggered an avalanche of events that led to further conflicts at the national and international levels.
- A separate statement released by Kallas and Kos emphasized the illegitimacy and sham of the elections in Belarus, which took place on January 26.
- Lukashenko consolidates power through political manipulation and repression, leading to a crisis situation in the country and negative international perception.
Hungary blocked the EU's joint statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as president
According to sources in Brussels, the EU planned to issue a collective statement on the non-recognition of the election results in Belarus, where Lukashenko was "drawn" by almost 87% of the votes.
The document noted that the vote took place under conditions of severe repression and restrictions on media freedom, which makes it impossible to recognize it as free, fair, and legitimate.
Initially, it was reported that Hungary and Slovakia opposed the statement. However, Bratislava later supported the document, and Hungary became the only country out of the 27 EU members to refuse to sign it.
In this regard, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas and the European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Cos were forced to issue a separate statement, in which they emphasized the illegitimacy and sham of the elections in Belarus held on January 26.
What is known about the “elections” in Belarus?
On January 26, the so-called presidential "elections" are taking place in Belarus, in which Alexander Lukashenko once again "won".
What is important to understand is that this “vote” was the first since mass protests began in Belarus in August 2020 against the election of Lukashenko during “elections” that were rigged.
After that, the regime of the Belarusian dictator began unprecedented repressions against citizens who were not afraid to speak out against it.
Moreover, the international community announced large-scale falsifications.
Lukashenko has gotten rid of the real opposition and blocked the work of independent media, opponents of the regime are either imprisoned or in exile.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-