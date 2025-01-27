Hungary blocks EU joint statement on fake elections in Belarus

Hungary has refused to support a joint statement by European Union countries not to recognize the so-called presidential elections in Belarus, which were “won” by Alexander Lukashenko for the seventh time.

According to sources in Brussels, the EU planned to issue a collective statement on the non-recognition of the election results in Belarus, where Lukashenko was "drawn" by almost 87% of the votes.

The document noted that the vote took place under conditions of severe repression and restrictions on media freedom, which makes it impossible to recognize it as free, fair, and legitimate.

Initially, it was reported that Hungary and Slovakia opposed the statement. However, Bratislava later supported the document, and Hungary became the only country out of the 27 EU members to refuse to sign it.

In this regard, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas and the European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Cos were forced to issue a separate statement, in which they emphasized the illegitimacy and sham of the elections in Belarus held on January 26.

What is known about the “elections” in Belarus?

On January 26, the so-called presidential "elections" are taking place in Belarus, in which Alexander Lukashenko once again "won".

What is important to understand is that this “vote” was the first since mass protests began in Belarus in August 2020 against the election of Lukashenko during “elections” that were rigged.

After that, the regime of the Belarusian dictator began unprecedented repressions against citizens who were not afraid to speak out against it.

Moreover, the international community announced large-scale falsifications.