Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Budapest and Bratislava have asked Zagreb to allow oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia via the Adria pipeline.
Points of attention
- Hungary and Slovakia are seeking an agreement with Croatia to facilitate the transit of Russian oil through the Adria pipeline in order to secure energy supply for both countries.
- The suspension of oil transportation through Ukraine has prompted Hungary and Slovakia to explore alternative routes for receiving Russian oil, highlighting the importance of diversification in energy supply.
Hungary and Slovakia turned to Croatia over Russian oil
The transportation of Russian crude oil through the Druzhba pipeline through Ukraine has been halted since late last month due to large-scale Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó noted that Hungary and Slovakia fought together to ensure that both countries could buy cheap oil from Russia through the Druzhba oil pipeline.
He also cynically claims that the Ukrainians are not restoring oil supplies through the Druzhba oil pipeline for political reasons.
Szijjártó, together with Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova, wrote a letter to Croatian Economy Minister Ante Šušnjar asking him to immediately allow the transportation of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia via the Adria pipeline in accordance with Brussels rules.
Security of energy supply for any country cannot be an ideological issue, so we expect that the Croats, unlike Ukraine, will not risk the security of oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia for political reasons.
