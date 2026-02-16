Hungary and Slovakia plan to reach an agreement with Croatia on the transit of Russian oil
Russian oil
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Budapest and Bratislava have asked Zagreb to allow oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia via the Adria pipeline.

  • Hungary and Slovakia are seeking an agreement with Croatia to facilitate the transit of Russian oil through the Adria pipeline in order to secure energy supply for both countries.
  • The suspension of oil transportation through Ukraine has prompted Hungary and Slovakia to explore alternative routes for receiving Russian oil, highlighting the importance of diversification in energy supply.

Hungary and Slovakia turned to Croatia over Russian oil

The transportation of Russian crude oil through the Druzhba pipeline through Ukraine has been halted since late last month due to large-scale Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó noted that Hungary and Slovakia fought together to ensure that both countries could buy cheap oil from Russia through the Druzhba oil pipeline.

This exemption from sanctions also means that if pipeline transportation becomes impossible, we will be able to receive Russian oil by sea.

He also cynically claims that the Ukrainians are not restoring oil supplies through the Druzhba oil pipeline for political reasons.

Szijjártó, together with Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova, wrote a letter to Croatian Economy Minister Ante Šušnjar asking him to immediately allow the transportation of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia via the Adria pipeline in accordance with Brussels rules.

Security of energy supply for any country cannot be an ideological issue, so we expect that the Croats, unlike Ukraine, will not risk the security of oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia for political reasons.

