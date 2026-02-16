Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Budapest and Bratislava have asked Zagreb to allow oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia via the Adria pipeline.

Hungary and Slovakia turned to Croatia over Russian oil

The transportation of Russian crude oil through the Druzhba pipeline through Ukraine has been halted since late last month due to large-scale Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó noted that Hungary and Slovakia fought together to ensure that both countries could buy cheap oil from Russia through the Druzhba oil pipeline.

This exemption from sanctions also means that if pipeline transportation becomes impossible, we will be able to receive Russian oil by sea. Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

He also cynically claims that the Ukrainians are not restoring oil supplies through the Druzhba oil pipeline for political reasons.

Szijjártó, together with Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova, wrote a letter to Croatian Economy Minister Ante Šušnjar asking him to immediately allow the transportation of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia via the Adria pipeline in accordance with Brussels rules.