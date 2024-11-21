Hungary decided to deploy air defense near the border with Ukraine — the reason

The Minister of Defense of Hungary ordered the deployment of anti-aircraft defense in the north-east of the country. This decision was made after the US allowed Ukraine to use long-range weapons for strikes deep into the Russian Federation.

According to Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Shalay-Bobrovnytskyi, he ordered the deployment of anti-aircraft defenses in the northeastern part of Hungary, which borders Ukraine.

The minister argued that "the scale of the Russian-Ukrainian war is greater than ever, and the war has entered the most dangerous phase."

The head of the Ministry of Defense linked the deployment of air defense with the lifting of restrictions from Ukraine on the use of long-range weapons provided by allies. It is about permission to use Western missiles for strikes deep into the territory of Russia.

The Hungarian minister also stated that it was for this reason that Russia announced a change in its nuclear doctrine.

Storm Shadow for Ukraine: where was the first blow to the Russian Federation

The Defense Forces of Ukraine used British Storm Shadow cruise missiles for the first time against military facilities on the territory of Russia.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to an anonymous Western official,

The agency does not specify when and where exactly Ukraine hit the targets with the help of Storm Shadow, but earlier on November 20, Russian sources wrote about the use of these missiles in the Kursk region.

The Guardian portal also reports on the strike by British missiles, which refers to the analysis of photo fragments of missiles from Kurshchyna.

The office of the Prime Minister of Great Britain said that they do not comment on reports about the possible use of Storm Shadow against targets on Russian territory.

The media previously reported that Britain had privately approved permission to strike Ukraine with delivered cruise missiles at Russian targets in response to Russia's deployment of North Korean troops.

Previously, the US also allowed strikes with its long-range ATACMS missiles against Russia, although they do not publicly announce this.

Britain transferred Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Ukraine last year. These missiles, with a range of up to 300 km, were adapted for use on modernized Ukrainian Su-24M aircraft. At the same time, the Ukrainian military was previously forbidden to use them for strikes on the territory of Russia. The last known case of the use of these missiles was recorded by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on October 5, when three enemy command posts were hit.