US Vice President Kamala Harris has asked Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy to formulate a clear plan in case he is killed or captured. In particular, it was also about the probable successor of the President of Ukraine.

The US authorities were afraid that Russia would be able to eliminate Zelensky

Such interesting data was shared by the famous journalist and editor of The Washington Post, Bob Woodward, in his new book called "War".

According to him, the secret negotiations between Zelenskyi and Harris took place in February 2022, before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Woodward points out that during the Munich Security Conference, Harris did everything she could to convince Zelensky to take action against the backdrop of a military threat from Russia.

Among them is to develop a succession plan that would ensure stability if, she says, "you get captured or killed." Share

Negotiations between Zelenskyi and Harris in September 2024

What is important to know about the evolution of Harris' position on Ukraine

Recently, Western journalists reported that Kamala Harris in February 2022, a few days before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, rejected the idea of preventive sanctions against the Russian Federation proposed by Kyiv.

Despite this, it actively supported Ukraine when a full-scale war began.

Last month, the US vice president criticized the proposals of her opponent in the US elections, Donald Trump, regarding Ukraine and stressed that they "coincide with Putin's proposals".

In addition, she held another meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi in September 2024 to discuss Ukraine's victory plan.