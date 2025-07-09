"I'm not happy". Trump responded to Russia's massive strike on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump is unhappy with Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine, which involved more than 700 drones.
Points of attention
- Russia's massive strike on Ukraine involving 700+ drones has drawn strong reactions, with US President Donald Trump expressing unhappiness with the situation.
- The conflict in Ukraine has led to a devastating loss of life, with estimates of 5,000 to 7,000 people dying each week on both sides, mostly young military personnel.
- Trump emphasizes the urgent need to stop the war in Ukraine, highlighting the tragic consequences of the ongoing violence.
Trump commented on the massive Russian strike on Ukraine on July 9
The American leader stated this during a conversation with journalists.
Trump was asked to comment on the Russian strike on Ukraine on the night of July 9.
In particular, the enemy used six Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, which he launched from MiG-31K fighters.
Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy 718 targets. 296 drones and seven Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles were shot down. Another 415 drones were lost in the location.
One of the main targets of the Russians was Lutsk. In the Volyn region, 50 drones and five missiles were recorded.
