"I'm not happy". Trump responded to Russia's massive strike on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump is unhappy with Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine, which involved more than 700 drones.

Trump commented on the massive Russian strike on Ukraine on July 9

The American leader stated this during a conversation with journalists.

Many know that I am unhappy with what is happening in Ukraine. This is a war that should never have happened. Now 5,000 to 7,000 people are dying a week on both sides. Young people, mostly military people, young souls are dying. This must be stopped. I am very saddened by what is happening. Share

In particular, the enemy used six Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, which he launched from MiG-31K fighters.

Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy 718 targets. 296 drones and seven Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles were shot down. Another 415 drones were lost in the location.

One of the main targets of the Russians was Lutsk. In the Volyn region, 50 drones and five missiles were recorded.