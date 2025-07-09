Russia attacked Donetsk region with FABs and drones — 8 civilians killed

On July 9, Russian invaders attacked the Donetsk region with aerial bombs and UAVs, killing eight civilians and wounding another.

This was reported by the Donetsk region prosecutor's office.

The occupiers attacked the Donetsk region with aerial bombs and UAVs — 8 civilians were killed, another was wounded… This time the enemy targeted cars.

It is noted that at 10:00 a.m., Russian troops once again shelled Rodynske. One of the vehicles, in which two civilians were traveling, caught fire, and the people died on the spot.

In another car, the driver and two passengers received non-life-threatening injuries. The final consequences of the Russian army's crime against residents of the frontline region are still being determined.

The prosecutor's office added that 10 minutes later, Russian troops dropped two FAB-250 aerial bombs with an UMPK module on Kostyantynivka, killing three men aged 42, 53, and 71.

A 59-year-old man was injured and diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.

At least 20 private homes were damaged in the areas where the strikes occurred.

In the Zvanivska community in the Donetsk region, an enemy drone hit a vehicle delivering humanitarian aid, injuring two people.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.