Russia attacked Donetsk region with FABs and drones — 8 civilians killed
Ukraine
Russia attacked Donetsk region with FABs and drones — 8 civilians killed

Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region
Donetsk region
Читати українською

On July 9, Russian invaders attacked the Donetsk region with aerial bombs and UAVs, killing eight civilians and wounding another.

Points of attention

  • Russian invaders attacked the Donetsk region with FABs and drones, causing the death of 8 civilians and injuring others.
  • The attack not only targeted civilians but also resulted in damage to private homes and vehicles in the frontline area.
  • The prosecutor's office of the Donetsk region is investigating the consequences of the Russian army's actions and the extent of the damages inflicted.

Russia attacked Donetsk region: there are casualties

This was reported by the Donetsk region prosecutor's office.

The occupiers attacked the Donetsk region with aerial bombs and UAVs — 8 civilians were killed, another was wounded… This time the enemy targeted cars.

It is noted that at 10:00 a.m., Russian troops once again shelled Rodynske. One of the vehicles, in which two civilians were traveling, caught fire, and the people died on the spot.

In another car, the driver and two passengers received non-life-threatening injuries. The final consequences of the Russian army's crime against residents of the frontline region are still being determined.

The prosecutor's office added that 10 minutes later, Russian troops dropped two FAB-250 aerial bombs with an UMPK module on Kostyantynivka, killing three men aged 42, 53, and 71.

A 59-year-old man was injured and diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.

At least 20 private homes were damaged in the areas where the strikes occurred.

In the Zvanivska community in the Donetsk region, an enemy drone hit a vehicle delivering humanitarian aid, injuring two people.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.

In the Zvanivska community, the Russians used a drone to hit a vehicle delivering humanitarian aid to residents of this frontline community. Two drivers of the vehicle were injured.




