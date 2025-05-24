"I'm not looking for a deal." Trump publicly challenged the EU

US leader Donald Trump has officially stated that he is "not looking for a deal" after announcing a 50 percent tariff against the European Union the day before.
- The relationship between the US and EU faces strain as Trump's tough stance signals a potential trade war.
- The uncertainty surrounding US-EU trade relations raises concerns about the future economic landscape and global trade stability.
US-EU relations are worsening again
The US president announced his position during a conversation with reporters in the Oval Office.
As mentioned earlier, on May 23, Trump complained that negotiations with official Brussels were "not making progress."
Against this background, he proposed in response to introduce a 50 percent tariff on all goods from the EU, starting June 1, 2025.
According to the head of the White House, it is "time to play the game the way he knows how."
What is important to understand is that this threat on May 23 was made despite the fact that trade negotiations between the United States and the bloc are still ongoing.
Against this background, official Paris complained that the new statements of the American leader "do not help at all during the period of negotiations between the European Union and the United States."
France emphasized that it is ready to defend its interests.
The Irish government called on Donald Trump to negotiate after this statement.
