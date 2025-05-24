"I'm not looking for a deal." Trump publicly challenged the EU

US leader Donald Trump has officially stated that he is "not looking for a deal" after announcing a 50 percent tariff against the European Union the day before.

US-EU relations are worsening again

The US president announced his position during a conversation with reporters in the Oval Office.

As mentioned earlier, on May 23, Trump complained that negotiations with official Brussels were "not making progress."

Against this background, he proposed in response to introduce a 50 percent tariff on all goods from the EU, starting June 1, 2025.

According to the head of the White House, it is "time to play the game the way he knows how."

I'm not looking for a deal. We've already determined it — it's 50 percent. Donald Trump President of the United States

What is important to understand is that this threat on May 23 was made despite the fact that trade negotiations between the United States and the bloc are still ongoing.

Against this background, official Paris complained that the new statements of the American leader "do not help at all during the period of negotiations between the European Union and the United States."

France emphasized that it is ready to defend its interests.