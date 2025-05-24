"I'm not looking for a deal." Trump publicly challenged the EU
Category
Economics
Publication date

"I'm not looking for a deal." Trump publicly challenged the EU

US-EU relations are worsening again
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

US leader Donald Trump has officially stated that he is "not looking for a deal" after announcing a 50 percent tariff against the European Union the day before.

Points of attention

  • The relationship between the US and EU faces strain as Trump's tough stance signals a potential trade war.
  • The uncertainty surrounding US-EU trade relations raises concerns about the future economic landscape and global trade stability.

US-EU relations are worsening again

The US president announced his position during a conversation with reporters in the Oval Office.

As mentioned earlier, on May 23, Trump complained that negotiations with official Brussels were "not making progress."

Against this background, he proposed in response to introduce a 50 percent tariff on all goods from the EU, starting June 1, 2025.

According to the head of the White House, it is "time to play the game the way he knows how."

I'm not looking for a deal. We've already determined it — it's 50 percent.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

What is important to understand is that this threat on May 23 was made despite the fact that trade negotiations between the United States and the bloc are still ongoing.

Against this background, official Paris complained that the new statements of the American leader "do not help at all during the period of negotiations between the European Union and the United States."

France emphasized that it is ready to defend its interests.

The Irish government called on Donald Trump to negotiate after this statement.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"He's done." What really happened to Elon Musk and what's Trump up to?
Trump finally said goodbye to Musk
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A split is brewing in Trump's team over new sanctions against Russia
The White House's position on anti-Russian sanctions is ambiguous
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump named "the most positive result" of Ukraine-Russia talks
The White House appreciated the prisoner exchange

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?