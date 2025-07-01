IMF allocates another large-scale tranche to Ukraine
IMF allocates another large-scale tranche to Ukraine

the IMF
The National Bank of Ukraine reports that the Board of the International Monetary Fund approved the eighth review of the Extended Fund Facility and approved the allocation of a tranche of 0.5 billion US dollars.

Points of attention

  • Several structural beacons and key reforms have been implemented, providing the government with additional time to complete essential changes.
  • The latest approval from the IMF signifies ongoing support for Ukraine's economic progress and financial well-being.

As noted by the NBU, on June 30, 2025, the Board of Directors of the International Monetary Fund approved the eighth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

Thus, Ukraine received immediate access to financing in the amount of SDR 0.37 billion (approximately USD 0.5 billion in equivalent).

What is important to understand is that these funds are intended to be used to support the state budget.

The regulator draws attention to the fact that after receiving the specified amount, the total amount of assistance under the financing program will reach 10.6 billion USD.

The program's performance indicators remain high, with all quantitative performance criteria achieved as of the end of March this year. One preliminary measure and two structural beacons have also been implemented. Four new structural beacons have been established, and the deadlines for some structural beacons have been revised to provide the government with additional time to complete key reforms, the NBU said in a statement.

