IMF allocates another large-scale tranche to Ukraine

The National Bank of Ukraine reports that the Board of the International Monetary Fund approved the eighth review of the Extended Fund Facility and approved the allocation of a tranche of 0.5 billion US dollars.

Details of new US aid

As noted by the NBU, on June 30, 2025, the Board of Directors of the International Monetary Fund approved the eighth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

Thus, Ukraine received immediate access to financing in the amount of SDR 0.37 billion (approximately USD 0.5 billion in equivalent).

What is important to understand is that these funds are intended to be used to support the state budget.

The regulator draws attention to the fact that after receiving the specified amount, the total amount of assistance under the financing program will reach 10.6 billion USD.