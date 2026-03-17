IMF may block aid to Ukraine due to Rada's position

According to Bloomberg, the International Monetary Fund has made no secret of its concerns about Ukraine's ability to continue receiving financing under the $8.1 billion package. The IMF is concerned that the Verkhovna Rada is delaying the adoption of measures necessary to unblock these funds.

What is known about the IMF's position?

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine must adopt a number of legislative changes within the next two weeks — this concerns an increase in taxes for businesses and households within the framework of a new four-year credit program approved in February 2026.

Despite this, Ukrainian lawmakers have not yet submitted for consideration several changes demanded by the IMF.

In fact, the point is that the parliament is demonstrating disobedience to Volodymyr Zelenskyy — this creates the risk of blocking the work of the Verkhovna Rada.

Journalists point out that these measures are extremely unpopular among the population, but they still need to be passed to unlock the remaining funding. Not so long ago, Ukraine already received $1.5 billion under the new program.

The IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine, Priscilla Toffano, made a statement on this matter:

I can say that I am worried. Share

One media insider reported that the IMF mission, led by head Gavin Gray, intends to begin negotiations with Ukrainian deputies on March 18.