"Improvement" from Russia. Donetsk residents have been standing in lines for water since night — video

A real ecological disaster is unfolding in Donetsk, temporarily occupied by Russia. The once thriving city is short of water: it is brought in by tankers three times a week.

Donetsk residents have been standing in lines for water since night

Journalist Denys Kazansky spoke about what is currently happening with the water supply in the once exemplary Donetsk.

Darkness, a crowd with canisters and eggplants greets a water tanker with joyful shouts. No, this is not Africa, not Sudan, not Mali. This is a city that hosted the European Football Championship, Rihanna and Beyoncé concerts. This is the Ukrainian Donetsk after the arrival of Russia. Denis Kazansky Journalist

According to Kazansky, there is no more water in the city. According to the schedule, it appears in the taps only once every three days, and even then it does not reach everywhere, so it has to be transported by water trucks, for which there are long queues.