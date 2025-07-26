"Improvement" from Russia. Donetsk residents have been standing in lines for water since night — video

A real ecological disaster is unfolding in Donetsk, temporarily occupied by Russia. The once thriving city is short of water: it is brought in by tankers three times a week.
Points of attention
- Residents in Donetsk, under Russian occupation, are facing an ecological disaster due to severe water shortages.
- City residents are forced to stand in line for water, even during the night, as water supply is insufficient.
- Water tankers are the only source of water, arriving just three times a week, leaving citizens in long queues.
Donetsk residents have been standing in lines for water since night
Journalist Denys Kazansky spoke about what is currently happening with the water supply in the once exemplary Donetsk.
According to Kazansky, there is no more water in the city. According to the schedule, it appears in the taps only once every three days, and even then it does not reach everywhere, so it has to be transported by water trucks, for which there are long queues.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-