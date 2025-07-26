"Improvement" from Russia. Donetsk residents have been standing in lines for water since night — video
water
Читати українською
Source:  Denis Kazanskyi

A real ecological disaster is unfolding in Donetsk, temporarily occupied by Russia. The once thriving city is short of water: it is brought in by tankers three times a week.

Points of attention

  • Residents in Donetsk, under Russian occupation, are facing an ecological disaster due to severe water shortages.
  • City residents are forced to stand in line for water, even during the night, as water supply is insufficient.
  • Water tankers are the only source of water, arriving just three times a week, leaving citizens in long queues.

Donetsk residents have been standing in lines for water since night

Journalist Denys Kazansky spoke about what is currently happening with the water supply in the once exemplary Donetsk.

Darkness, a crowd with canisters and eggplants greets a water tanker with joyful shouts. No, this is not Africa, not Sudan, not Mali. This is a city that hosted the European Football Championship, Rihanna and Beyoncé concerts. This is the Ukrainian Donetsk after the arrival of Russia.

Denis Kazansky

According to Kazansky, there is no more water in the city. According to the schedule, it appears in the taps only once every three days, and even then it does not reach everywhere, so it has to be transported by water trucks, for which there are long queues.

"Russia has helped Donbass in a great way. Now it's not like it was under Bandera," Kazanskyi says ironically.

