The losses of the Russian Federation in the war in Ukraine are colossal

As of the end of April 2024, Russia lost about 450,000 people killed and wounded at the front in Ukraine.

This was reported by The Insider with reference to the Deputy Secretary of State for the Armed Forces of Great Britain, Leo Dougherty.

The publication notes that this number does not include liquidated Russian military personnel who served in Russian private military companies. Also, the figure of 450,000 does not include military personnel who deserted from the army — "tens of thousands" of them, according to Dougherty. Share

More than 10,000 Russian armored vehicles were destroyed, abandoned, or captured by the Ukrainians, including about 3,000 main battle tanks, 109 airplanes, 136 helicopters, 346 unmanned aerial vehicles, 23 naval ships of all classes, and more than 1,500 artillery systems of all types.

The Armed Forces eliminated more than 1,100 Russian occupiers per day

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of April 26, the Defense Forces eliminated or injured 463,930 people.

In addition, Ukrainian troops destroyed or knocked out 7,262 tanks, 13,957 BMPs and 11,867 artillery systems of the occupiers.

Last August, The New York Times reported that the losses of both sides in wounded and killed in the war are approaching 500,000. Among them are 300,000 losses in the Russian Federation and 170-190,000 in the ranks of the Defense Forces.