In Crimea, a drone hit the Russian ship "Fedor Uryupin"
In Crimea, a drone hit the Russian ship "Fedor Uryupin"
Source:  online.ua

On December 23, a drone hit the vessel "Fedor Uryupin." This ship was captured by Russia during the occupation of Crimea in 2014.

Points of attention

  • A drone hit the ship “Fedor Uryupy” in the bay near Chornomorske, causing damage.
  • The ship “Fedor Uryupin”, captured as a result of the occupation of Crimea, was built in 2010.
  • The Russian bulk carrier Ursa Major sank near Spain, 14 sailors were injured, and two are considered missing.
  • Analyst David Axe notes that the Ursa Major was the largest ship in the company's inventory with ramps and cranes for loading.
  • The sinking of the Ursa Major indicates possible problems in Russian defense and the consequences of sanctions by Western countries.

What is known about the drone attack on a Russian ship?

As noted, the strike occurred at around 5:00 p.m. in a bay near the village of Chornomorske in Crimea.

The drone crashed into the side of the ship above the waterline. Although the ship did not sink, it was damaged.

The ship "Fedor Uryupin" was built in 2010 and seized by Russia along with other assets during the occupation of Crimea in 2014. According to "Crimean Wind", the ship has not been used recently.

Russia lost Ursa Major

On December 24, it became officially known that the Russian bulk carrier Ursa Major sank in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Spain.

According to journalists, 14 sailors were taken to the port of Cartagena. Two more are missing.

Anonymous media sources report that an explosion occurred on the ship, causing it to roll.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, commented on this matter. He believes that the accident occurred due to systemic problems with vessel maintenance.

In addition, the speaker added, this event indicates that the Russian occupiers are beginning to feel the consequences of Western sanctions.

The Russian authorities continue to claim that there was an "explosion" in the engine room, after which the ship capsized to starboard and sank.

"The Ursa Major was a special object. It was the largest ship of Oboronlogistika, and also one of the few vessels in the company's registry equipped with ramps for entering and leaving the hold for vehicles, as well as cranes for vertical loading mounted on top," notes analyst David Axe.

