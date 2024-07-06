Dismantling house's rubbles after Russian June 28 strike on Dnipro is finished

In Dnipro, they finished dismantling the rubble of a high-rise building, which was hit by a Russian rocket on June 28, destroying the four upper floors.
The strike of the Russian Federation on the Dnipro on June 28
The strike on the Dnipro occurred in the evening of June 28. The Russian occupiers attacked the city with a rocket, aiming at the nine-story building. Four floors were destroyed.
The rescuers spent the whole night sorting through the rubble of the gutted high-rise building. The rescue operation is ongoing.
During the rescue and search operations, 750 tons of construction structures and garbage were dismantled and removed.
Three people died, 12 more were injured.
Among the victims is a seven-month-old baby who was poisoned by combustion products, as well as a pregnant woman. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided the necessary assistance to 47 people.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called on the world to urgently provide Ukraine with anti-aircraft defense to protect against Russian missile attacks against the backdrop of a Russian weapon attack on a house in Dnipro.
