Dismantling house's rubbles after Russian June 28 strike on Dnipro is finished

In Dnipro, they finished dismantling the rubble of a high-rise building, which was hit by a Russian rocket on June 28, destroying the four upper floors.

They worked around the clock. Almost 2,000 tons of construction waste were removed. Because of that attack, unfortunately, three people died, 12 were injured. Three of them are still in the hospital, Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said. Share

The strike of the Russian Federation on the Dnipro on June 28

The strike on the Dnipro occurred in the evening of June 28. The Russian occupiers attacked the city with a rocket, aiming at the nine-story building. Four floors were destroyed.

The rescuers spent the whole night sorting through the rubble of the gutted high-rise building. The rescue operation is ongoing.

During the rescue and search operations, 750 tons of construction structures and garbage were dismantled and removed.

Three people died, 12 more were injured.

Among the victims is a seven-month-old baby who was poisoned by combustion products, as well as a pregnant woman. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided the necessary assistance to 47 people.