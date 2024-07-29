In France, a number of new acts of sabotage against telecommunication operators were recorded.

What is known about the wave and consequences of new sabotage in France

It is noted that unknown persons cut communication cables in the south of France and attacked installations near Luxembourg and Paris.

It is emphasized that the attacked facilities belong to the Rantz telecommunications companies SFR and Bouygues Telecom.

French police

What is known about previous sabotage of infrastructure objects in France

According to the head of the French Ministry of Internal Affairs, Gérald Darmanin, left-wing extremists may be involved in recent sabotage on railway tracks.

According to him, French law enforcement officers have already identified several suspects.

Darmanin emphasized that the nature of the sabotage had the characteristics of left-wing extremists.

The Minister of Transport of France, Patrice Vergriet, for his part informed that all trains have resumed movement today, July 29, in the morning.

As a result of the sabotage, about 800,000 people faced disruptions in trains. Also, flights had to be completely canceled for about 100,000 people.

Can Russia be involved in sabotage in France?

A few days ago, French law enforcement officers detained an FSB agent on suspicion of disrupting the 2024 Olympics.

According to the publication, 40-year-old Kyrylo Gryaznov worked as an FSB agent.

According to the investigation materials, Gryaznov was recruited by the GRU specifically to disrupt the Olympics in Paris.

The man was detained on July 23.

It is known that Gryaznov, a native of Perm, moved to Moscow, and in 2010 he moved to France, where after cooking courses he worked in one of the Michelin-starred restaurants of the Courchevel ski resort.

In 2012, for unknown reasons, Gryaznov returned to the Russian Federation, where he continued to work as a cook and appear in talk shows.

The Paris prosecutor's office said that they found some "diplomatic materials" and a certificate indicating membership of the Russian special services in Gryaznov's possession.

Gryaznov was charged with espionage, he faces a solid prison term - up to 30 years.