Watch: Rouen cathedral's spire catches fire
Rouen Cathedral
Source:  Public. Culture

In France, on July 11, the spire of one of the tallest cathedrals in the world, Rouen, began to burn. It happened during restoration work, but the exact cause of the fire is still unknown.

  • Rouen Cathedral caught fire in France. The fire broke out during restoration work, the causes are still unknown.
  • Rouen Cathedral is a huge cultural site, the coronation and burial place of the Norman dukes, and it is famous for its history and architecture.
  • This Gothic cathedral is of unsurpassed beauty, but has been subject to destruction in the past, most notably during the bombing of 1944.
  • The fire in Rouen recalls the destruction of Notre Dame Cathedral in 2019, which is an alarming signal for the preservation of world cultural heritage.

The Rouen Cathedral in France catches fire

The mayor of Rouen, Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol, wrote in X that "a fire has started on the spire of Rouen Cathedral. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage. All state resources are mobilised."

Witnesses told BFM TV of smoke coming from the spire and recalled the 2019 fire at Notre-Dame de Paris in Paris, which toppled its spire and collapsed the roof.

The fire broke out on the construction site's platform at the height of about 120 m. Objects on the platform and a protective white tarpaulin are burning, but the spire itself does not seem to be threatened by the flames.

It is reported that all workers were evacuated from the cathedral and there were no injuries. Emergency services are on site and a cordon has been set up around the area to keep local residents and tourists safe.

There were no reports of casualties; the extent of the damage is still unclear.

The spire of Rouen Cathedral is burning

What is known about the Rouen Cathedral

The Rouen Cathedral or Notre-Dame de Rouen Cathedral is the place of coronation and burial of the Norman dukes. Belongs to the number of monuments of the national heritage of France.

From 1876 to 1880, it was the tallest building in the world (151 m), but later ceded this title to Cologne Cathedral. However, it remains the third tallest church in the world.

The Gothic cathedral in Rouen is considered one of the "most human" due to the lack of symmetry in its western facade, as well as the fact that it was painted several times by the impressionist artist Claude Monet in the 19th century.

The cathedral has been destroyed several times in the past - in the 18th century by a hurricane and then suffered severe damage during the bombing of Rouen by Allied aircraft in 1944. Then seven bombs badly damaged the nave and chapels, and the north tower burned down.

In addition, in 1999, the bell tower was damaged during a strong storm.

