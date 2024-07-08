Watch: Protests in France start after announced election results

Riots broke out in Paris and several other French cities after the July 7 exit poll results for the country's parliamentary elections were announced.

Post-election protests in France: what is known

After the preliminary election results were announced, riots broke out in Paris and other French cities.

Clashes with the police began at the Place de la République in Paris, where a rally of supporters of the left "New Popular Front" was held.

Les forces de l’ordre ont séparé la foule place de la République en noyant le centre sous les lacrymos. La fête est finie. Ne restent plus que les bandes violentes. pic.twitter.com/YCxF4Pew2p — Paul Sugy (@PaulSugy) July 7, 2024

A group of left-wing radicals attacked the police with fireworks and stones, and the police responded with tear gas and stun grenades.

At least one detainee is known. The windows of several shops and banks were broken.

Après ces premiers échanges de politesse, les forces de l’ordre investissent la bordure orientale de la place de la République. pic.twitter.com/25hiMBw2FQ — Paul Sugy (@PaulSugy) July 7, 2024

There were also clashes with the police in Nantes. It is known that three people were detained there, and one police officer suffered burns.

In addition, the tense situation persists in Lyon, where supporters of the radical right-wing "National Union" move through the streets in organized groups.

Avenue de la République, les hordes cagoulées tentent désespérément d’obtenir une charge policière. Les CRS se font un peu prier. pic.twitter.com/ycXoWqUKuo — Paul Sugy (@PaulSugy) July 7, 2024

How did the French parliamentary elections end?

According to the Ifop exit poll, the ultra-left "New People's Front" unexpectedly wins the first place in the elections, which can get from 180 to 215.

In Second Place is the presidential coalition of Emmanuel Macron, with 150-180 seats.

And Le Pen's party "National Union" is in third place and can count on only 120-150 mandates.