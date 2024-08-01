In Germany, they began to encourage Ukrainian men of conscription age to return to Ukraine
In Germany, they began to encourage Ukrainian men of conscription age to return to Ukraine

Ukrainians in Germany
Source:  tagesspiegel.de

The authorities of the German federal state of Hessen will not issue travel documents to Ukrainian men of conscription age to travel abroad.

Points of attention

  • German authorities in Hessen are not issuing travel documents to Ukrainian men of conscription age, encouraging them to return to Ukraine for military service.
  • The actions of the German authorities aim to support Ukraine in the context of the armed conflict with Russia by stimulating the return of Ukrainian men of conscription age.
  • Ukrainian men in Germany, particularly in Hessen, are facing restrictions on obtaining German ID cards for travel abroad, pushing them to go back to Ukraine to obtain necessary documents.
  • The provision of travel documents by Germany to Ukrainians is limited to special cases where individuals cannot obtain a passport or its replacement, emphasizing the importance of passport sovereignty.
  • The encouragement for Ukrainian men of conscription age to return home reflects legitimate interests of the Ukrainian authorities in mobilizing individuals to defend the country against the conflict with Russia.

How Ukrainian men of conscription age are encouraged to return to the Motherland in Germany

As a rule, Hessen's foreigner affairs offices will not issue German ID cards that replace documents for travel abroad to Ukrainian men of mobilization age. They are able to go to Ukraine to obtain a passport and undergo military service, - representatives of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Hessen noted.

According to the agency, about 20,000 Ukrainian men of military age live on the territory of Hessen.

Germany will not issue analogues of foreign passports to Ukrainian men
Ukrainian men in Germany

The ministry noted that Ukraine's mobilization of people of draft age to defend the country in the criminal war unleashed by Russia and encouraging men to return home are completely legitimate interests of the Ukrainian authorities.

In what case can Ukrainians of military age in Germany obtain German documents for traveling abroad

According to DW journalists with reference to the portal for the provision of administrative services to Hessen, German travel documents, which replace foreign passports, can be issued to citizens of other countries only in special cases, because this violates the passport sovereignty of another country.

Such a document can be issued if a person can prove that he does not have a passport or a document that replaces it, and he is unable to obtain it. Each such decision is made individually, the publication emphasizes.

Lithuania considers helping Ukraine get military-age men back
Lithuania
Ukraine not to plan to forcibly bring back Ukraine's men from EU, deputy PM says
military ID

