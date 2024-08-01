The authorities of the German federal state of Hessen will not issue travel documents to Ukrainian men of conscription age to travel abroad.

How Ukrainian men of conscription age are encouraged to return to the Motherland in Germany

As a rule, Hessen's foreigner affairs offices will not issue German ID cards that replace documents for travel abroad to Ukrainian men of mobilization age. They are able to go to Ukraine to obtain a passport and undergo military service, - representatives of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Hessen noted. Share

According to the agency, about 20,000 Ukrainian men of military age live on the territory of Hessen.

Ukrainian men in Germany

The ministry noted that Ukraine's mobilization of people of draft age to defend the country in the criminal war unleashed by Russia and encouraging men to return home are completely legitimate interests of the Ukrainian authorities.

In what case can Ukrainians of military age in Germany obtain German documents for traveling abroad

According to DW journalists with reference to the portal for the provision of administrative services to Hessen, German travel documents, which replace foreign passports, can be issued to citizens of other countries only in special cases, because this violates the passport sovereignty of another country.