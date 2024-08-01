The authorities of the German federal state of Hessen will not issue travel documents to Ukrainian men of conscription age to travel abroad.
Points of attention
- German authorities in Hessen are not issuing travel documents to Ukrainian men of conscription age, encouraging them to return to Ukraine for military service.
- The actions of the German authorities aim to support Ukraine in the context of the armed conflict with Russia by stimulating the return of Ukrainian men of conscription age.
- Ukrainian men in Germany, particularly in Hessen, are facing restrictions on obtaining German ID cards for travel abroad, pushing them to go back to Ukraine to obtain necessary documents.
- The provision of travel documents by Germany to Ukrainians is limited to special cases where individuals cannot obtain a passport or its replacement, emphasizing the importance of passport sovereignty.
- The encouragement for Ukrainian men of conscription age to return home reflects legitimate interests of the Ukrainian authorities in mobilizing individuals to defend the country against the conflict with Russia.
How Ukrainian men of conscription age are encouraged to return to the Motherland in Germany
According to the agency, about 20,000 Ukrainian men of military age live on the territory of Hessen.
The ministry noted that Ukraine's mobilization of people of draft age to defend the country in the criminal war unleashed by Russia and encouraging men to return home are completely legitimate interests of the Ukrainian authorities.
In what case can Ukrainians of military age in Germany obtain German documents for traveling abroad
According to DW journalists with reference to the portal for the provision of administrative services to Hessen, German travel documents, which replace foreign passports, can be issued to citizens of other countries only in special cases, because this violates the passport sovereignty of another country.
