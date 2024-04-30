Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna stressed that Ukraine will not forcibly return men of military age from abroad.

The Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olga Stefanishyna, assured that the provision of one's data to territorial recruitment and social support centres does not mean automatic mobilisation to the front.

Ukraine has adopted a bill on mobilization, and we need to understand to what extent we can replace the guys at the front. It is about the potential for mobilisation—accounting and information—and this is the primary goal of our decision. Olga Stefanishyna Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration

She informed that in May, the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, Ilva Johansson, will visit Ukraine to discuss with the Ukrainian authorities the issue of the further legal status of Ukrainians abroad because the current mechanism of temporary protection in the EU will be in effect until March 2025.

Therefore, there will be no restrictions or forced return of Ukrainian citizens of any gender or age to a warring country. But there are no pleasant solutions to war issues, and let's not forget that the war is ongoing and we have to win it, Stefanishyna stressed. Share

What has preceded it?

On April 23, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine decided to temporarily suspend the provision of services in Ukrainian diplomatic institutions to men whose age is subject to the law on mobilization.

The government says that only men with valid military registration documents who have updated their data at the TRC can access consular services.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Poland, Marcin Kierwiński, previously announced that the Polish government will take Ukraine's decision into account on the suspension of consular services for men aged 18-60 in the general decision on the extension of temporary protection for Ukrainians.

Estonia announced that they would not deport Ukrainian men with expired passports.