Ukraine's MOD speaker says TRC will not issue summonses to Ukrainians abroad

Ukrainian MOD spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin reported that Territorial Recruiting Centres (TRC) will not issue summons to Ukrainians abroad. However, from June, the electronic office of conscripts, where data can be entered, will be operational.

An electronic office for conscripts will be operational in Ukraine from June

The Ministry of Defence reports that the electronic office of conscripts will be operational in Ukraine as early as June 2024.

This online service will allow citizens to update their credentials, upload information about themselves, and access data from state registries.

The electronic cabinet will become a convenient tool for conscripts because it can be used 24/7 from any device without leaving home.

It is expected that this will significantly simplify the life of citizens and make the process of keeping military records more transparent. Share

It is important to note that the electronic cabinet does not require passing a military medical commission (MMC). In addition, the TRC does not plan to send summonses to men who are abroad.

Ukraine's MOD will soon publish more information about conscripts' electronic accounts, including detailed instructions for using the service.

Termination of consular services to Ukrainian men abroad

The day before, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to stop issuing passports to men aged 18 to 60 who are abroad.

In addition, on April 23, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, announced the termination of consular services for Ukrainians of military age. According to him, a citizen's stay abroad does not release him from his duties to the Motherland.