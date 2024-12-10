In Hungary, two "peacekeeping events" regarding Ukraine were announced at once

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban's team plans to continue its self-proclaimed "peacekeeping mission" this week to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Viktor Orbán's team announced its intention to continue "peacemaking initiatives" to end the war.
- More details about Hungary's intentions will become known in the coming days.
- Trump continues to hold secret talks on Ukraine with Viktor Orban.
New "peacekeeping events" announced in Hungary
This was announced first by the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Peter Szijarto.
Interestingly, his statement came the day after Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with US President-elect Donald Trump in Florida.
According to the Hungarian diplomat, the talks in the States confirmed that "it is not by chance... those who advocate peace in Ukraine were delighted that President Donald Trump won these elections."
It is worth noting that so far the head of Hungarian diplomacy has not revealed any details and has not explained what Viktor Orbán's team has planned this time.
Trump holds private talks with Orban regarding Ukraine
Recently, Western media learned that after November 5, the future US president had several phone conversations with Orbán, which were not covered in any way by the media.
Politicians focused on the situation in Ukraine and possible ways to end the war that Russia continues.
What's more, journalists' insiders told that the leader of Hungary intends to resume his "peacekeeping mission", preparing to make new visits.
