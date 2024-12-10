In Hungary, two "peacekeeping events" regarding Ukraine were announced at once
Category
Politics
Publication date

In Hungary, two "peacekeeping events" regarding Ukraine were announced at once

New "peacekeeping events" announced in Hungary
Читати українською
Source:  AFP

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban's team plans to continue its self-proclaimed "peacekeeping mission" this week to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orbán's team announced its intention to continue "peacemaking initiatives" to end the war.
  • More details about Hungary's intentions will become known in the coming days.
  • Trump continues to hold secret talks on Ukraine with Viktor Orban.

New "peacekeeping events" announced in Hungary

This was announced first by the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Peter Szijarto.

Interestingly, his statement came the day after Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with US President-elect Donald Trump in Florida.

According to the Hungarian diplomat, the talks in the States confirmed that "it is not by chance... those who advocate peace in Ukraine were delighted that President Donald Trump won these elections."

There will be at least two more events this week that will be part of the Hungarian peacekeeping mission, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.

Peter Sijarto

Peter Sijarto

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

It is worth noting that so far the head of Hungarian diplomacy has not revealed any details and has not explained what Viktor Orbán's team has planned this time.

Trump holds private talks with Orban regarding Ukraine

Recently, Western media learned that after November 5, the future US president had several phone conversations with Orbán, which were not covered in any way by the media.

Photo: x.com/PM_ViktorOrban

Politicians focused on the situation in Ukraine and possible ways to end the war that Russia continues.

What's more, journalists' insiders told that the leader of Hungary intends to resume his "peacekeeping mission", preparing to make new visits.

The details remain unclear, although interlocutors speculate that Orbán will try to convey a message to Trump, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump issued a warning to Ukraine after talks with Zelenskyi
Trump partially revealed his plans
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The USA provides a loan of 20 billion dollars to Ukraine — what are the conditions
treasury.gov
New large-scale aid from the USA - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Terrible reality. Zelensky announced revenge for the Russian army
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine is creating more and more of its own weapons

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?