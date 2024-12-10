Hungarian leader Viktor Orban's team plans to continue its self-proclaimed "peacekeeping mission" this week to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

New "peacekeeping events" announced in Hungary

This was announced first by the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Peter Szijarto.

Interestingly, his statement came the day after Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with US President-elect Donald Trump in Florida.

According to the Hungarian diplomat, the talks in the States confirmed that "it is not by chance... those who advocate peace in Ukraine were delighted that President Donald Trump won these elections."

There will be at least two more events this week that will be part of the Hungarian peacekeeping mission, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. Peter Sijarto Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

It is worth noting that so far the head of Hungarian diplomacy has not revealed any details and has not explained what Viktor Orbán's team has planned this time.

Trump holds private talks with Orban regarding Ukraine

Recently, Western media learned that after November 5, the future US president had several phone conversations with Orbán, which were not covered in any way by the media.

Photo: x.com/PM_ViktorOrban

Politicians focused on the situation in Ukraine and possible ways to end the war that Russia continues.

What's more, journalists' insiders told that the leader of Hungary intends to resume his "peacekeeping mission", preparing to make new visits.