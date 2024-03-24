The Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrid Šimonite, called on Ukraine's Western partners to increase aid to Kyiv and not to be afraid of Russia's defeat in the criminal war unleashed by it.
What scenario is offered in Lithuania for the victory of Ukraine
She also added that the combined GDP of the Northern European and Baltic countries is higher than that of Russia. And with regard to NATO and G7 member countries — even more so.
What Lithuania expects from allies at the NATO summit in Washington
According to her, the NATO summit in Washington will also be evaluated by real decisions regarding Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.
The Prime Minister of Estonia noted that the scenario that took place last year at the NATO summit in Vilnius, when Kyiv did not receive an invitation to the Alliance, should not be an option.
How much ammunition will Ukraine be able to get from Western partners
According to the military expert, the head of the Center for Military Legal Research, Oleksandr Musienko, on the air of the telethon, Ukraine, with the help of Western partners, is getting out of a critical situation due to an acute shortage of ammunition and at some point can reach parity with the occupying army of the Russian Federation.
He noted that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin expected that the EU countries would wait for a decision from the US and would not rush to help Ukraine.
However, the partner countries did the opposite.
In addition, drones now play a huge role. According to the expert, it is about Ukrainian production and supply from partners.