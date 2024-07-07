On the afternoon of July 7, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Melitopol. After the arrivals, the airfield is on fire.

Cotton in Melitopol: what is known

Three "arrivals" on enemy targets in Melitopol took place around 3:00 p.m.

This time, "cotton" can be heard in almost every district of the city. The first explosion at 3:21 p.m. sounded similar to air defense. But the second and third have already arrived. According to reports from Melitopol residents, the explosions continue. The earth is shaking!

At least three accurate arrivals. Currently burning in three locations. The largest center of smoke is closer to the Kakhovsky highway. Ambulances can be heard rushing through the city.

Later, a video of the fires in Melitopol after the "cotton" appeared.

The information about the arrivals is confirmed by the statement of the collaborator Volodymyr Rogov. According to him, three explosions were heard in the city. It happened in conditions of missile danger. According to the "co-head of the coordination council" of the Public Chamber of Russia on the integration of "new regions", the occupiers' air defense system allegedly shot down 5 HIMARS missiles over Melitopol.

Immediately, two "arrivals" were recorded in Donetsk, which is temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation

On July 3, a series of explosions rang out in Donetsk.

Local residents reported the "detonation of explosive objects after the shelling of Donetsk". Later, the social network wrote about a second "arrival" in the same area.

At the same time, the so-called "journalists" report that , according to preliminary information, the shooting took place in the area of Svitlyo Shlyakh Street, which is the border of the Budyonnivskyi and Leninskyi districts of the city.