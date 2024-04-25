At least 12 explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Mariupol on April 24. It became known that an attack was made on the base of the Russian occupiers.

What is known about the consequences of cotton in Mariupol

As the adviser of the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, reported, a hit was recorded at the base of Russian officers.

Today. Six hits in the village. Babakh-Tarama for basing the occupiers. At the moment, we know about one 200th occupier and at least 15 wounded. All of them are officers, said Petro Andryushchenko.

He added that the indirect consequences of this strike are that the occupiers will be urgently relocated from the territory of farms and warehouses in the Mangush and Nikol parts of the district to the forest belt. In this way, the enemy wants to prevent new hits.

Subsequently, Andryushchenko added information about the consequences of "cotton", reporting an increase in the number of liquidated officers of the occupying forces.

The number of hits is at least ten. The main site of damage is 46.894767, 37.089086. The number of dead is already seven. The number of wounded is at least 20 in total (including those who died happily), Andryushchenko noted.

The mayor's adviser confirmed that all those killed and wounded were officers.

What is the situation in Mariupol?

Russian troops captured Mariupol and the district in the spring of 2022 after months of fierce fighting. After that, the occupiers made the destroyed city their military base.

According to satellite images published online, the Russian occupiers wanted to connect Mariupol with Russian Rostov, Taganrog and other large cities in Donbas. They have already started building the road.

The new railway branch to the south of Donetsk, almost 60 km long, was built in eight months.

Despite this, there are occasional explosions in Mariupol. So, on April 24, at least 12 explosions rang out in the city. No hits were recorded in the city.

Heard all areas of the city and the coast. It is also reported that raskat could be heard as far as Berdyansk. At the same time, a missile threat was announced in the south, but no air warning signals were sounded (which is, in principle, the norm for Russians), said the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko.

According to Andryushchenko, half an hour after the explosions, the Russian public reported on "Tornado-S missiles with a range of up to 300 km in the city of Kurakhove."