On October 6, a fire broke out in an educational institution of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the Kuzminka district of Moscow. Previously, the building caught fire due to a drone attack.

A military school is on fire in the Russian Federation

According to rosZMI, a fire broke out in Kuzminki, probably after a drone attack on the Moscow Higher Military Command School.

A shooting range and a gas station are located nearby.

It is noted that local residents "heard explosions and sounds similar to gunshots, but for a short time."

Instead, they have already reported to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation about the downing of 4 Ukrainian drones during the night: 2 — over the territory of the Kursk region and one each over the territories of the Belgorod and Voronezh regions.

"Cotton" in Russia on October 4 - what is known

At night, a fire broke out at a base for storing petroleum products in the Perm region of the Russian Federation. According to the statements of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, the fire covered fuel containers.

In addition, it is reported that the fire broke out in the industrial zone of the village of Osentsi. It is there that a private base for storing petroleum products on 10,000 square meters is burning.

Neither the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation nor the local authorities have yet revealed the cause of the fire.

According to the latest data, they managed to contain the fire, but firefighting continues. Later it became known that none of the locals were killed or injured.

The Ministry of Emergencies of the Russian Federation claims that more than 60 specialists and 19 pieces of equipment are working at the site.

It is also impossible not to mention the fact that in Novosibirsk, unknown persons burned down the FSB office. This information was officially confirmed by the State Government, and video evidence was also published.