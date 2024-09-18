A large-scale fire broke out in Yaroslavl, Russia — photos and video
A large-scale fire broke out in Yaroslavl, Russia — photos and video

What is known about the fire in Yaroslavl, Russia
Source:  online.ua

On the night of September 18, a fire raged in a warehouse with fuel and lubricant materials in the city of Yaroslavl, Yaroslavl region of Russia.

Points of attention

  • The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it was extinguished during the night.
  • Four firefighters were injured while fighting the fire and were hospitalized.
  • A fire is raging in the Tver region of the Russian Federation due to a drone attack on a military unit, detonation continues.

What is known about the fire in Yaroslavl, Russia

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, the fire broke out around 11:00 p.m. on September 17. It has not yet been possible to establish the cause of the fire.

According to Russian propagandists, a warehouse with tires and fuel and lubricants was on fire.

Photo: social networks

However, later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation stated that a car service station allegedly caught fire and a gas cylinder was depressurized at the site of the fire.

Photo: social networks

In addition, it is emphasized that during the control of the fire, four firefighters were injured and hospitalized.

The fire was extinguished during the night.

"Cotton" in the Tver region of the Russian Federation — the first details

On the night of September 18, a powerful drone attack took place on a military unit in the Tver region of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the attack, warehouses with ammunition are still detonating and burning on its territory, and the villages near the fire began to be evacuated.

It is worth noting that the local authorities did not recognize the attack, saying that the fire was caused by falling fragments of a downed drone.

Later, it became known that the governor of the region, Ihor Rudenia, ordered the immediate partial evacuation of the population.

First of all, we are talking about the territory where the air defense is working and the fire is localized.

Residents of Toropets are being evacuated to the neighboring city of Tver region — Zahidna Dvina.

Residents of the city and district are being evacuated, but residents of the village of Tsykareve, which, judging by the maps, is located directly opposite the burning warehouses, remained cut off from the evacuation — they can only escape through the lake. Some of the residents floated on their boats, the rest are waiting for evacuation from the local authorities on the shore, the residents of the district reported.

