Our success. Ukrainian commander described the situation near Bakhmut

The commander of the fire support company of the 5th separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Zinko, emphasized that the Russian invaders have not been able to advance to the west near occupied Bakhmut for about two months due to the successful defense of Ukrainian soldiers.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers successfully hold the defense near Bakhmut, preventing the Russian invaders from advancing further.
- The commander emphasized the efficiency of the defense and the constant support of the fighting capacity of the Ukrainian forces in this area.
- The deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade pointed out the complexity of the situation at the front and warned of a dangerous phase of the war.
The situation near Bakhmut is under the control of Ukrainian forces
According to the commander, Ukrainian soldiers continue to defend themselves, and also do not allow the Russian invaders to advance a single meter of Ukrainian land.
The defender emphasized that the Ukrainian defense in the Bakhmut area is really effective.
In addition, the commander emphasized that the Russian invaders have the opportunity to hide in the green thicket behind dense foliage.
According to him, in such conditions it is extremely difficult to detect enemy forces, in particular with the help of a thermal imaging quadrocopter.
What is important to know about the dangerous situation at the front
Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, ex-commander of the "Azov" regiment, Major Maksym Zhorin, in an interview with Online.UA, emphasized that many Ukrainians still do not understand what is really happening at the front.
According to him, an extremely difficult stage is currently underway.
In addition, he predicted what the potential final outcome of the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation could be.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-