Our success. Ukrainian commander described the situation near Bakhmut
Our success. Ukrainian commander described the situation near Bakhmut

The situation near Bakhmut is under the control of Ukrainian forces
Source:  Kyiv24

The commander of the fire support company of the 5th separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Zinko, emphasized that the Russian invaders have not been able to advance to the west near occupied Bakhmut for about two months due to the successful defense of Ukrainian soldiers.

  • Ukrainian soldiers successfully hold the defense near Bakhmut, preventing the Russian invaders from advancing further.
  • The commander emphasized the efficiency of the defense and the constant support of the fighting capacity of the Ukrainian forces in this area.
  • The deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade pointed out the complexity of the situation at the front and warned of a dangerous phase of the war.

The situation near Bakhmut is under the control of Ukrainian forces

First of all, we can certainly call it a success that we are standing at the boundaries where we stood a month or two ago. In other words, this is exactly our success, Mykola Zinko emphasized.

According to the commander, Ukrainian soldiers continue to defend themselves, and also do not allow the Russian invaders to advance a single meter of Ukrainian land.

The defender emphasized that the Ukrainian defense in the Bakhmut area is really effective.

We are destroying the enemy and ensuring combat capability, Mykola Zinko added.

In addition, the commander emphasized that the Russian invaders have the opportunity to hide in the green thicket behind dense foliage.

According to him, in such conditions it is extremely difficult to detect enemy forces, in particular with the help of a thermal imaging quadrocopter.

What is important to know about the dangerous situation at the front

Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, ex-commander of the "Azov" regiment, Major Maksym Zhorin, in an interview with Online.UA, emphasized that many Ukrainians still do not understand what is really happening at the front.

According to him, an extremely difficult stage is currently underway.

Our units are exhausted, they hardly rest. They can sometimes be swapped there to wake people up. But in general, this situation is very difficult. And the only option now is in no case to engage in all this nonsense like: "That's it! We must stop, we must negotiate!". You can't do it under any circumstances. It's like in a fight: you fight, you're exhausted, but you have no choice, Zhorin said.

In addition, he predicted what the potential final outcome of the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation could be.

