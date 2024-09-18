Air defense forces shot down 46 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On September 18, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with three guided air missiles and 52 kamikaze drones. Our air defense destroyed 46 BpLA.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 18

According to the military, the Russian occupiers struck with three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the occupied Kherson region and 52 strike UAVs from the regions: Kursk, Yeisk (RF).

Aviation, mobile fire groups and units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 46 attack UAVs were shot down.

In addition, due to the active countermeasures of the EW means of the Defense Forces, five UAVs were lost in location, one enemy attack drone flew to Russia.

As a result of the active opposition of the Defense Forces, the guided air missiles did not reach the targets desired by the enemy. There is damage to agricultural machinery, while previously there were no victims or victims. Share

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy and Poltava regions.

Russian troops attacked Kropyvnytskyi on September 18

As the head of the Kirovohrad OVA, Andriy Rajkovich, reported, several residential buildings were damaged in the regional center as a result of the enemy attack. A fire broke out in one of the yards. It is known about the deceased.

In addition, a 90-year-old woman received minor injuries.