Air defense forces shot down 46 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On September 18, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with three guided air missiles and 52 kamikaze drones. Our air defense destroyed 46 BpLA.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 46 attack drones of the Russian army during an attack on September 18.
- Enemy guided air missiles and kamikaze drones were neutralized thanks to the actions of the aviation and EW units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
- As a result of the attack, several residential buildings in Kropyvnytskyi were damaged, there is a dead woman and an injured woman who has already received medical help.
- The actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine proved to be effective, thanks to which it was possible to prevent large-scale destruction and casualties among the civilian population.
- The attack of Russian troops took place in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and other regions.
What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 18
According to the military, the Russian occupiers struck with three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the occupied Kherson region and 52 strike UAVs from the regions: Kursk, Yeisk (RF).
Aviation, mobile fire groups and units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.
As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 46 attack UAVs were shot down.
In addition, due to the active countermeasures of the EW means of the Defense Forces, five UAVs were lost in location, one enemy attack drone flew to Russia.
Anti-aircraft defense worked in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy and Poltava regions.
Russian troops attacked Kropyvnytskyi on September 18
As the head of the Kirovohrad OVA, Andriy Rajkovich, reported, several residential buildings were damaged in the regional center as a result of the enemy attack. A fire broke out in one of the yards. It is known about the deceased.
In addition, a 90-year-old woman received minor injuries.
