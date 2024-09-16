Italy will strengthen Ukraine's air defense with a second Samp-T battery
Italy will strengthen Ukraine's air defense with a second Samp-T battery

Samp-T battery
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In the near future, Italy will provide Ukraine with a second Samp-T battery for the protection of civilians. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Antonio Tajani.

  • Italy will provide Ukraine with a second Samp-T battery to enhance air defense and protect civilians.
  • Italy plans to increase military aid to Ukraine to 1.7 billion euros by 2025, showing unwavering support for the country.
  • Italian instructors are actively involved in teaching Ukrainian soldiers to use Western weapons, ensuring effective utilization of military equipment.
  • Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Antonio Tajani, has emphasized Italy's commitment to providing continuous support to Ukraine in various forms including military, civil, and financial assistance.
  • In preparation for a significant peace conference on Ukraine, Italy aims to play a key role in facilitating dialogue and resolutions for the conflict.

Italy is preparing to hand over the second Samp-T battery to Ukraine

Tajani noted that this will happen in the near future.

We have provided Kiev with unconditional assistance, military, civil, financial, and now we are going to send a second Samp T battery to protect the Ukrainian population.

Antonio Tajani

Antonio Tajani

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy

The head of the Italian Foreign Ministry noted that Ukraine did not ask for more than Italy already provides. In addition, the country does not have the British and American weapons that Kyiv needs.

Tajani expressed hope that by the end of the year it will be possible to organize a "significant peace conference" regarding Ukraine.

Military aid for Ukraine from Italy

During the Peace Summit, Antonio Tajani announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. He also invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Italy and assured of constant support from his country.

In addition, at the beginning of May, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto reported that his country was preparing a new package of military aid to Ukraine.

We have always said that Ukraine should be helped in every possible way, and we are doing it, but we have also always ruled out direct intervention of our military in the conflict.

Italy will increase military aid to Ukraine in 2025 to 1.7 billion euros. Italian Prime Minister George Maloney will undertake such a commitment at the NATO summit currently taking place in Washington.

To date, Italy has provided Ukraine with 8 packages of military aid, including anti-aircraft missiles, artillery, armored vehicles and ammunition.

Italian instructors also teach Ukrainian soldiers to use Western weapons.

