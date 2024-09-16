Italy will strengthen Ukraine's air defense with a second Samp-T battery

In the near future, Italy will provide Ukraine with a second Samp-T battery for the protection of civilians. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Antonio Tajani.
Italy is preparing to hand over the second Samp-T battery to Ukraine
Tajani noted that this will happen in the near future.
The head of the Italian Foreign Ministry noted that Ukraine did not ask for more than Italy already provides. In addition, the country does not have the British and American weapons that Kyiv needs.
Tajani expressed hope that by the end of the year it will be possible to organize a "significant peace conference" regarding Ukraine.
Military aid for Ukraine from Italy
During the Peace Summit, Antonio Tajani announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. He also invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Italy and assured of constant support from his country.
In addition, at the beginning of May, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto reported that his country was preparing a new package of military aid to Ukraine.
Italy will increase military aid to Ukraine in 2025 to 1.7 billion euros. Italian Prime Minister George Maloney will undertake such a commitment at the NATO summit currently taking place in Washington.
To date, Italy has provided Ukraine with 8 packages of military aid, including anti-aircraft missiles, artillery, armored vehicles and ammunition.
Italian instructors also teach Ukrainian soldiers to use Western weapons.
