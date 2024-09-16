Air defense forces destroyed 53 "martyrs" during the new attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

On September 16, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 56 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type. Our defenders destroyed 53 drones.

The Air Force disclosed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 16

According to the military, from 20:00 on September 15 to 06:00 on the 16th, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 56 attack UAVs from Kursk and Yeisk (RF).

The main direction of the enemy's attack this time was in the Kyiv region.

The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 53 enemy attack UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Sumy, Zaporizhzhya, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions.

It is noted that three more enemy drones were locally lost in several regions, previously without casualties or consequences.

In Kyiv region, as a result of a massive drone attack, there are injuries and damage

As noted, during the attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), enemy targets were destroyed, and residential or critical infrastructure objects were not hit.

A woman was injured as a result of falling debris. She was hospitalized.

As of 08:30, the following were recorded in the Kyiv region:

damage to 5 cars;

damage to 5 private houses: broken doors, windows, cut facades and roofs;

burning of grass and forest floor in four districts. All fires have already been extinguished.

The operational groups continue their work on fixing the consequences of the enemy's night attack, Kravchenko added.

As Serhiy Popko, head of the KMVA, reported, this is the eighth air attack by the Russian occupiers on Kyiv, and this is only in the first half of September.

Like the previous attacks, the enemy once again used attack UAVs, probably like "Shahed". But unlike the last attacks, this one was massive. The air alert was announced in the capital around two in the morning and it lasted for about 3 and a half hours."

As Popko noted, Russian attack drones were heading to Kyiv from different directions and in different groups.