Air defense forces shot down 10 "shaheed" and one missile during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On September 15, the Russian army launched a combined attack on Ukraine. The air defense forces destroyed the Kh-59 missile and 10 Shaheds.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, 17 enemy air attack vehicles were detected and escorted by radio engineering troops.

The occupiers hit Odesa with two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles from the occupied Crimea and one Kh-59 guided air missile from the airspace of the TOT of the Zaporizhia region, as well as 14 "Shahed" type attack UAVs from Kursk and Chauda.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava and Mykolaiv regions.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 15

As Oleg Sinegubov, the head of Kharkiv OVA, reported, in Kharkiv, due to an enemy attack, the polyclinic building was damaged and a fire broke out in an educational institution. There were no casualties.

On September 15, at approximately 00:13, the enemy hit the ground on the territory of the Kyiv district hospital. The glazing of the polyclinic building was damaged, Sinegubov said. Share

The head of the OVA also noted that about an hour before, on September 14 at 11:20 p.m., the Russian Army launched two guided aerial bombs for an attack. In Kharkiv, due to this shelling, a fire broke out in the building of an educational institution, as well as burning grass in the Kyiv district.

Also in Mykolaiv, as a result of military operations and falling fragments of downed drones, there was damage to a food industry enterprise in the Mykolaiv district.

There was also a fire in the warehouse.