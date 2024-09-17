Air defense forces shot down 34 enemy drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On September 17, the Russian army launched more than 50 attack drones against Ukraine. Our air defense managed to destroy 34 drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., the radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 51 attack UAVs from the following directions:

Kursk

Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

Cape Chauda — temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack of the enemy was repulsed by: aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups and units of the Reb of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 34 attack drones were shot down.

In addition, as a result of the active countermeasures of the EW means of the Defense Forces, twelve UAVs were lost in location in several regions of Ukraine (information about casualties and destruction was not received). Two more enemy attack drones have returned to Russia.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Sumy, Poltava and Kharkiv regions.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Sumy

As reported by acting Mayor Artem Kobzar, after the massive overnight attack on Sumy, the city's drainage system is functioning, but water is supplied with reduced pressure.

Also, due to the lack of electricity in the city, trolleybuses do not run on the routes.

In addition, the objects of the energy system were attacked by enemy "shaheds".

In particular, the settlements of Konotop, Okhtyr and Sumy districts were affected.

Objects of critical infrastructure — water utilities, hospitals, and others — are connected to backup power systems.