In Munich, a driver rammed a car into a crowd — almost 30 injured

The number of injured has risen to 28 after a car drove into a crowd taking part in a trade union demonstration in central Munich.

Police said the suspect in the attack was a 24-year-old Afghan citizen.

Bei dem Tatverdächtigen handelt es sich um einen 24-jährigen Mann mit afghanischer Staatsangehörigkeit. Dieser fuhr mit einem Pkw von hinten in eine Versammlung im Bereich der Seidlstraße. Hierbei wurden nach aktuellem Stand 28 Personen zum Teil schwer verletzt. — Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) February 13, 2025

During his detention, law enforcement officers opened fire on the car.

As reported by Tagesschau, during a press conference, the Prime Minister of the federal state of Bavaria, Markus Söder, stated that the collision was most likely intentional.

"It's probably an attack," Söder said. Share

According to Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann, the suspect was known to police for drug violations and shoplifting.

According to ARD terrorism expert Michael Getschenberg, he was also obliged to leave the country.

A police spokesman said the suspect drove behind a group of protesters and a police car, then overtook it, accelerated and drove into the crowd.