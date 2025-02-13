In Munich, a driver rammed a car into a crowd — almost 30 injured
In Munich, a driver rammed a car into a crowd — almost 30 injured

Munich
Source:  online.ua

The number of injured has risen to 28 after a car drove into a crowd taking part in a trade union demonstration in central Munich.

Points of attention

  • The car ramming incident in Munich left 28 people injured during a trade union demonstration.
  • The suspect, a 24-year-old Afghan national known for drug and theft violations, is believed to have intentionally targeted the crowd.
  • Authorities are investigating the possibility of the incident being a terrorist attack, based on expert opinions and intentional nature of the collision.

In Munich, a driver rammed a car into a crowd

Police said the suspect in the attack was a 24-year-old Afghan citizen.

During his detention, law enforcement officers opened fire on the car.

As reported by Tagesschau, during a press conference, the Prime Minister of the federal state of Bavaria, Markus Söder, stated that the collision was most likely intentional.

"It's probably an attack," Söder said.

According to Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann, the suspect was known to police for drug violations and shoplifting.

According to ARD terrorism expert Michael Getschenberg, he was also obliged to leave the country.

A police spokesman said the suspect drove behind a group of protesters and a police car, then overtook it, accelerated and drove into the crowd.

