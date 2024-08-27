Energy facilities on the territory of Norway are under threat of sabotage by Russia.

What is known about the threat of sabotage by Russia at energy facilities in Norway

According to the journalists of the publication with reference to representatives of the country's counterintelligence, Russia can commit acts of sabotage at energy facilities in Norway at any moment.

In particular, during a closed meeting organized by the Norwegian counterintelligence service PST, representatives of Norway, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden and Iceland discussed the risks of espionage and sabotage by Russia.

A nuclear power plant in Norway

According to Beate Gangaas, head of Norwegian counterintelligence, Russia is a key threat to the country's energy sector.

When we talk about sabotage today, we are talking about Russia, Gangaas said. Share

Journalists of the publication emphasize that Norway's special services have repeatedly emphasized the threat of possible attacks on the country's oil sector.

The security services of seven European countries during the meeting also warned Norway about the threat posed by Russia to its critical energy infrastructure.

Sinan Selen, vice-president of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution of Germany, noted that the threat concerns both Norway, which is a key supplier of energy in the region, and the whole of Europe in general.

What is known about Russian sabotage attempts in Norway

After the start of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine, the activity of Russian special services and possible threats to European critical infrastructure, in particular energy, have increased significantly.

The special services of Norway regularly recorded cases of suspicious activity on the part of the Russian Federation: the collection of intelligence information and possible attempts to sabotage oil and gas facilities.

Norwegian officials have repeatedly warned of a high risk of sabotage by Russia, which could lead to serious consequences for energy supplies in Europe.

The Nord Stream gas pipeline bombing incident in September 2022 became one of the loudest examples of Russian sabotage in Europe.

Although Norway was not directly affected by these events, they greatly increased security concerns.

Norwegian special services were involved in the investigation of the incident.