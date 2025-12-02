In occupied Mariupol, a New Year tree is being installed at the site of the death of hundreds of people

Russian authorities have begun installing the city's main New Year tree in temporarily occupied Mariupol. It is important to understand that they are doing this near the Drama Theater, a place where civilians died en masse while hiding from Russian bombs.

Russians are defaming the memory of the Ukrainians they killed

The Mariupol City Council drew attention to this shameful act.

She calls on the world not to ignore the fact that Russia wants to erase the traces of its war crimes, and to this end, she installs the Main (Bloody) Christmas Tree near the theater.

"So that children would not honor the memory of their deceased peers near it, but would lead round dances and dance near the place where people died," the official statement says.

Moreover, it is indicated that it is in 2025 that the Russian authorities intend to officially open the theater season at the Drama Theater after more than three years of restoration of the building.

This is what they intend to do with the Russian plays "The Scarlet Flower" and "The Empress's Favorite."

"In fact, they will play on the blood of murdered people," the council emphasized.

The world has no right to forget that on March 16, 2022, in Mariupol, instead of a Christmas tree near the Drama Theater, the word "CHILDREN" was displayed, which could be read from the sky.