In October, the Russian Federation lost a record number of soldiers — British Admiral Radakin

During October 2024, the Russian army suffered the largest monthly losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In particular, the occupiers suffered an average of about 1,500 killed and wounded every day in October.

According to the commander of the Armed Forces of Great Britain, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, in October, Russian troops lost an average of about 1,500 dead and wounded every day, and their total losses since February 2022 are approaching 700,000.

He emphasized that the Russian people are paying an "extraordinary price" for the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is about to lose 700,000 people killed and wounded — this is a huge pain and suffering that the Russian people are forced to endure because of Putin's ambitions, — noted the commander of the British army. Share

Admiral Radakin added that significant Russian losses were incurred "for a tiny piece of land."

There is no doubt that Russia receives tactical, territorial benefits, and this puts pressure on Ukraine, — admitted the British, at the same time adding that Russia spends more than 40% of its public expenditure on defense and security. Share

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,350 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed: