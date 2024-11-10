In October, the Russian Federation lost a record number of soldiers — British Admiral Radakin
Category
World
Publication date

In October, the Russian Federation lost a record number of soldiers — British Admiral Radakin

In October, the Russian Federation lost a record number of soldiers — British Admiral Radakin
Читати українською
Source:  BBC

During October 2024, the Russian army suffered the largest monthly losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In particular, the occupiers suffered an average of about 1,500 killed and wounded every day in October.

Points of attention

  • In October 2024, the Russian army suffered the largest monthly losses since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, amounting to an average of 1,500 dead and wounded every day.
  • British Admiral Radakin emphasized that Russian losses from February 2022 are approaching 700,000 people.
  • The Russian people are paying an extremely high price for invading Ukraine because of Putin's ambitions.
  • Russia spends more than 40% of its public spending on defense and security, making efforts to wage war in Ukraine.
  • During the day, the Defense Forces destroyed a significant amount of Russian equipment, including tanks, artillery, aircraft and ships, indicating a successful defense against a foreign invasion.

Losses of the Russian army increased to a record in October

According to the commander of the Armed Forces of Great Britain, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, in October, Russian troops lost an average of about 1,500 dead and wounded every day, and their total losses since February 2022 are approaching 700,000.

He emphasized that the Russian people are paying an "extraordinary price" for the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is about to lose 700,000 people killed and wounded — this is a huge pain and suffering that the Russian people are forced to endure because of Putin's ambitions, — noted the commander of the British army.

Admiral Radakin added that significant Russian losses were incurred "for a tiny piece of land."

There is no doubt that Russia receives tactical, territorial benefits, and this puts pressure on Ukraine, — admitted the British, at the same time adding that Russia spends more than 40% of its public expenditure on defense and security.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,350 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 9249 (+11) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 18,726 (+29) units,

  • artillery systems — 20,280 (+31) units,

  • RSZV — 1245 (+0) units,

  • air defense equipment — 996 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18619 (+44),

  • cruise missiles — 2634 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,683 (+122) units,

  • special equipment — 3604 (+0).

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation liquidated 1,580 soldiers of the Russian army during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian invaders, 11 tanks and 31 artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian invaders, 11 tanks and 31 artillery systems

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?