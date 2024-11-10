In October, the Russian Federation lost a record number of soldiers — British Admiral Radakin

During October 2024, the Russian army suffered the largest monthly losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In particular, the occupiers suffered an average of about 1,500 killed and wounded every day in October.
Losses of the Russian army increased to a record in October
According to the commander of the Armed Forces of Great Britain, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, in October, Russian troops lost an average of about 1,500 dead and wounded every day, and their total losses since February 2022 are approaching 700,000.
He emphasized that the Russian people are paying an "extraordinary price" for the invasion of Ukraine.
Admiral Radakin added that significant Russian losses were incurred "for a tiny piece of land."
What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,350 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9249 (+11) units,
armored combat vehicles — 18,726 (+29) units,
artillery systems — 20,280 (+31) units,
RSZV — 1245 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 996 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18619 (+44),
cruise missiles — 2634 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,683 (+122) units,
special equipment — 3604 (+0).
