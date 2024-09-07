In Pavlograd, the number of victims as a result of the Russian attack increased sharply

The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region on September 6 has increased to 82 people. 60 victims remain in hospitals.
The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Pavlograd has increased
More than a day has passed since the rocket attack on Pavlograd, and people continue to seek help from doctors. Currently, there are 82 victims, including 7 minors. 60 victims remain in hospital treatment.
This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.
The strike of the Russian Federation on Pavlograd: what is known
On September 6, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Pavlograd with five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation.
It was reported that 64 people were injured and one person died as a result of the impact.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, said that the three wounded from Pavlograd are in serious condition in the hospital: they are men aged 30, 68 and 69.
