In Pavlograd, the number of victims as a result of the Russian attack increased sharply

The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region on September 6 has increased to 82 people. 60 victims remain in hospitals.

The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Pavlograd has increased

More than a day has passed since the rocket attack on Pavlograd, and people continue to seek help from doctors. Currently, there are 82 victims, including 7 minors. 60 victims remain in hospital treatment.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

According to him, a 69-year-old man with a brain injury and a shrapnel wound is in serious condition. All others are medium or light. Share

The strike of the Russian Federation on Pavlograd: what is known

On September 6, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Pavlograd with five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation.

It was reported that 64 people were injured and one person died as a result of the impact.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, said that the three wounded from Pavlograd are in serious condition in the hospital: they are men aged 30, 68 and 69.