In Poland, a new group of Ukrainian Legion volunteers signs contracts with the AFU

The fifth group of volunteers of the Ukrainian Legion will sign contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Lublin, Poland, on August 8.

In Poland, volunteers sign contracts with the AFU

This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Poland, Vasyl Bodnar.

The next group of volunteers is scheduled to sign contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine on August 8. This confirms the effectiveness of this volunteer recruitment point and its continued popularity.

According to the diplomat, it is important that Ukrainians who are abroad return home, and the recruiting center in Lublin provides an opportunity to join the Ukrainian army.

The ambassador noted that previous groups of volunteers, after training in Poland, are undergoing combat training in Ukraine.

The creation of the Ukrainian Legion became known in early July last year, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a security agreement in Warsaw. One of its points is the training of Ukrainian military units on the territory of Poland.

Volunteers from the Ukrainian Legion can sign a contract for one year, three years, or until the end of a special period.

After signing contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they are sent to one of the training grounds near Lublin for training. The training is conducted by instructors from NATO countries. Servicemen who require separate training in their chosen specialization can undergo additional training in other places.

According to the agreement, the Ukrainian side provides the legion volunteers with military uniforms and medicines, and the Polish side provides infrastructure, equipment, and weapons for the training period.

The first group of volunteers from the Ukrainian Legion signed contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine last November, the second in January of this year, the third in late February, and the fourth in early June.