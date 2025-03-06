In Romania, law enforcement officers have detained 6 people suspected of attempting a coup with the assistance of Russia

In Romania, law enforcement officers have detained six people suspected of working for Russia and attempting to "overthrow the state."

This was reported by the Main Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorist Crimes of Romania.

According to the Romanian agency, since 2023, five suspects have formed a criminal group to "violate the sovereignty and independence" of Romania by "politically undermining the country's defense capabilities." And in 2024, another person joined the group.

All members took continuous, conscious, public or conspiratorial actions to achieve the set goal.

Romanian law enforcement officers uncovered a group that operated under the cover of an organization and had a military structure with a clear hierarchy. The organization had a headquarters with management and executors, including a retired major general.

According to the prosecutor's office, the group members repeatedly contacted foreign agents operating in both Romania and Russia. In addition, the suspects recruited supporters via the Internet and posted video appeals to Romanian authorities and international organizations. Share

The investigation established that the detainees discussed with foreign curators the possibility of Romania's withdrawal from the military alliance, changing the constitutional order, creating a new government, and even changing state symbols.