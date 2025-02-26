Pro-Russian politician Georgescu arrested in Romania — what happened

Former pro-Russian presidential candidate in Romania, Calin Georgescu, was arrested on February 26 and taken for questioning at the Prosecutor General's Office in a case related to the financing of his election campaign.

Called Ukraine a “fictional state.” Romanian politician Georgescu arrested

A message was posted on Georgescu's Facebook page saying that he was going to run for president again, but "the system stopped him on the road and took him to the prosecutor's office for questioning."

A video of his arrest was also posted on social media.

According to the Romanian TV channel Digi24, the prosecutor's office has issued an arrest warrant for Georgescu and has begun searches of the homes of his close associates, including mercenary leader Horacio Potre and Georgescu's bodyguard.

During the searches, prosecutors found weapons, ammunition and significant amounts of money. At Potr's home, investigators found 900,000 euros in a safe hidden in the floor.

Georgescu is being questioned in connection with the financing of his election campaign last year, for which, according to official data, he did not declare any expenses.

The prosecutor's office suspects 27 people of acting against the constitutional order of Romania, public incitement, creating a fascist organization, and making false statements regarding the sources of election campaign financing.

Shortly after news of the searches broke on Wednesday morning, Georgescu said the searches were aimed at blocking his new presidential bid.

Recall that in early December 2024, the Constitutional Court of Romania made an unprecedented decision to restart the presidential elections due to the scandal surrounding the campaign of Călin Georgescu.