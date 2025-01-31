Georgescu accused Zelensky of “warmongering”

Georgescu said he has "problems with Zelensky's behavior."

I have all the empathy and respect for the Ukrainian people. We have opened our borders and the doors of our homes to our neighbors. However, I have a problem with corruption and the false attitude of politicians, including in Kyiv… I also have a problem with semi-dictators who put their own interests and the interests of the group they represent above the national interest. Therefore, I ask: why does Mr. Zelensky, like Mr. Iohannis, not allow free elections?.. How many times has Mr. Zelensky asked for dialogue before asking for weapons? Not once. Calin Georgescu Romanian politician

He also accused politicians in Kyiv of "inciting conflict," despite the fact that illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin has started a full-scale war. According to Georgescu, such a "conflict" has led to "destabilization of the European economy."

At the same time, the Romanian presidential candidate recalled the reaction of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to his previous statement about the "fictional state" and spoke about "Romanian territories in Ukraine."

I am glad to see the strong reaction of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, because it means that diplomats in Kyiv have also felt the sound of a statement that creates national disappointment. It is the same feeling that tens of thousands of Romanians in Ukraine, teachers, families and all together, feel when they see that they too do not receive much respect for the language and history of the Romanian people, a people who opened their arms and hearts to waves of Ukrainian refugees.

Georgescu dreamed of "seizing" part of the territory of Ukraine

Far-right pro-Russian Romanian politician Calin Georgescu called Ukraine a "fictional state" and its division between neighboring states is inevitable.

He said this during a discussion with journalist Ion Krista.