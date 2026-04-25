In Romania, wreckage of Russian drones was found near the border with Ukraine
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In Romania, wreckage of Russian drones was found near the border with Ukraine

Russian drones
Читати українською

In Romania, the wreckage of another drone was found near the border with Ukraine after fragments of another drone were found near the city of Galati.

Points of attention

  • The Ministry of National Defense received information that the wreckage of a Russian drone was discovered in the area of a farm near the village of Vechereni in Tulcea County.
  • Earlier, the Romanian Ministry of Defense reported the discovery of fragments of a drone that fell on the morning of April 25 in a residential area in the municipality of Galati and caused property damage.

Fragments of 2 Russian drones found in Romania

This was announced by the Romanian Ministry of Defense in a statement on April 25.

On Saturday, April 25, the Ministry of National Defense received information that drone debris was discovered in the area of a farm near the village of Vecereni in Tulcea County.

The area was surrounded by border police officers, and a joint team, consisting of specialists from the Ministry of National Defense and the Romanian Intelligence Service, went to the scene to clarify the circumstances and remove the debris for examination.

Earlier, the Romanian Ministry of Defense reported the discovery of fragments of a drone that crashed in a residential area in the municipality of Galati on the morning of April 25, causing property damage. The drone remains were later neutralized by a group of specialists from the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Romanian Intelligence Service.

Romania's emergency services said they had temporarily evacuated people near a drone spotted in Galati. Romanian President Nicos Dan said it was the first time a Russian drone had damaged property in Romania.

The village of Vekereni is located near the city of Galati.

Romania's Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador on Saturday over an incident involving a drone crash near the city of Galati.

The drone wreckage was found after Russia carried out another massive air attack on Ukraine on the night of April 25, including in the area of the Romanian-Ukrainian border.

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