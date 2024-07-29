In Russia, nine mobilized prisoners escaped from a military training ground

Nine prisoners who signed contracts with the Ministry of Defense of Russia escaped from the training ground in the Korochan district of the Belgorod region.

As noted, according to the guidance received by the Russian police departments, two of the fugitive prisoners were imprisoned for murder, three for inflicting grievous bodily harm, and the third for illegal deprivation of liberty. The rest — according to softer articles.

The names of the fugitives are Eduard Harutunyan, Igor Bolonin, Pavlo Migunov, Denis Mustyakov, Roman Sir and Mykola Bagrov, Oleksiy Gryazyutin, Oleksandr Ivanov and Oleksandr Kasatkin.

Prisoners escaped on July 26 and 27. In the orientation, it is said that they can probably be in the territory of Belgorod or Shebekino.

What is the number of prisoners in the Russian Federation who were recruited for the war against Ukraine

The agency noted that the practice of recruiting prisoners for service in Ukraine was initiated by Yevhen Prigozhin. His PMC recruited more than 48,000 prisoners, more than 17,000 of whom later died in action.

Although Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash on August 23, 2023, his private military company survived him and is now managed by his son Pavlo Prigozhin and commanded by Anton "Lotos" Yelizarov, the report says. Share

The British Ministry of Defense notes that in May 2023 units of the "Wagner" PMC withdrew from the front line in Ukraine.