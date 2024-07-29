In Russia, nine mobilized prisoners escaped from a military training ground
Category
Events
Publication date

In Russia, nine mobilized prisoners escaped from a military training ground

In Russia, nine mobilized prisoners escaped from a military training ground
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Nine prisoners who signed contracts with the Ministry of Defense of Russia escaped from the training ground in the Korochan district of the Belgorod region.

Points of attention

  • Nine prisoners escaped from a military training ground in Russia, violating contracts with the Ministry of Defense.
  • Prisoners who have been imprisoned for serious crimes, including murder and grievous bodily harm, are on the run.
  • The practice of recruiting prisoners for war was started in Russia by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Prisoners who signed contracts with the Ministry of Defense are escaping from the Russian Federation

As noted, according to the guidance received by the Russian police departments, two of the fugitive prisoners were imprisoned for murder, three for inflicting grievous bodily harm, and the third for illegal deprivation of liberty. The rest — according to softer articles.

The names of the fugitives are Eduard Harutunyan, Igor Bolonin, Pavlo Migunov, Denis Mustyakov, Roman Sir and Mykola Bagrov, Oleksiy Gryazyutin, Oleksandr Ivanov and Oleksandr Kasatkin.

Prisoners escaped on July 26 and 27. In the orientation, it is said that they can probably be in the territory of Belgorod or Shebekino.

What is the number of prisoners in the Russian Federation who were recruited for the war against Ukraine

The agency noted that the practice of recruiting prisoners for service in Ukraine was initiated by Yevhen Prigozhin. His PMC recruited more than 48,000 prisoners, more than 17,000 of whom later died in action.

Although Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash on August 23, 2023, his private military company survived him and is now managed by his son Pavlo Prigozhin and commanded by Anton "Lotos" Yelizarov, the report says.

The British Ministry of Defense notes that in May 2023 units of the "Wagner" PMC withdrew from the front line in Ukraine.

They were replaced by Chechens and irregular forces of the Volunteer Corps of the Ministry of Defense of Russia. While the African Corps of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation replaced the "Wagner" units in Syria and Libya in late 2023 and early 2024, respectively. Nevertheless, "Wagner" maintains an independent deployment in Belarus, Mali and the Central African Republic, — notes the British intelligence.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia may strengthen mobilisation for activisation on front, expert forecasts
Russia may strengthen mobilisation for activisation on front, expert forecasts
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin faces problems with mobilisation for war against Ukraine
Russia's army
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia plans to close borders ahead of new mobilisation in autumn, UK Intelligence reports
UK Ministry of Defence
Russian border

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?