On Wednesday, September 25, the Central Bank of the aggressor country of Russia actually announced the first signs of approaching stagflation, which combines high inflation with low economic growth indicators.

What will lead to large-scale stagflation in Russia

There are signs of cooling consumer and investment activity. Inflationary pressure remained high and the process of disinflation observed at the beginning of 2024 has not yet recovered, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation notes. Share

The Bank of Russia does not directly write about stagflation, but earlier its head Elvira Nabiullina used the word as a warning. She said that all central banks fear such a scenario.

Fall of the economy

What do economists say?

Statements by the Bank of Russia indicate that the central bank sees the economy on the brink of stagflation. Despite sanctions and labor shortages holding back output growth, corporations and consumers don't expect prices to slow. They also don't see double-digit loan rates as restrictive enough. The central bank has reason to worry — we expect inflation to continue to exceed the target level of 4%, and GDP growth is likely to slow to 1%-1.5% in 2025, — explains Alexander Isakov, Bloomberg Economics' Russia economist. Share

According to Oleg Kuzmin, another economist from Renaissance Capital, we should not expect stagflation in Russia.

In his opinion, the aggressor country is currently at the crossroads between "soft" and "hard" economic landing next year.

In both cases, growth will slow to 1.3% or 2.5%, but inflation should also fall to around 5%.