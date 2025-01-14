In Slovakia, a schoolboy with Ukrainian symbols refused to shake the president's hand — video
On January 13, an award ceremony for the winners of the Mathematical Olympiad was held at the presidential palace in Slovakia. During the event, Simon Omanik, a participant wearing Ukrainian symbols, publicly refused to shake the hand of Slovak President Peter Pellegrini.

Points of attention

  • A participant in a mathematical Olympiad in Slovakia refused to shake the president's hand because of his political views.
  • The schoolboy demonstratively spoke out against the president of Slovakia, accusing him of manipulation and deception of citizens.
  • The participant's actions sparked controversy and discussion in society and the media.
  • Slovak President Peter Pellegrini is known for his position on relations with Russia and his refusal to allow Ukraine to join NATO.

Schoolboy Simon Omanik refused to shake Pellegrini's hand

As noted, the awards were presented to the high school students by Education Minister Tomasz Druker. Simon Omanik, who won a bronze medal at the Central European Mathematical Olympiad, decorated his costume with a yellow-and-blue ribbon.

When President Pellegrini extended his hand to congratulate the student on his achievement, the student defiantly refused. Afterwards, Omanik, Drucker, and Pellegrini took a photo together.

In a comment to the Slovak newspaper Dennik N, Symon explained his actions. He stated that Pellegrini won the election by “deceiving people and manipulating the topic of the war in Ukraine.” According to the guy, this was the reason for his protest.

"It was a lie and an attack on the lowest human instincts of fear and, perhaps, even anti-Ukrainian sentiments in some parts of the Slovak population. And I don't think it would be right to shake hands with such a person or communicate with him, because I don't agree with him and consider him a fraud and a liar," the Slovak schoolboy added.

Peter Pellegrini: what is known

Peter Pellegrini is the leader of the left-wing Holos party, was the Speaker of the Slovak Parliament from 2014 to 2016, and from 2016 to 2018 was Deputy Prime Minister Robert Fico for Investment and Informatization.

From 2018 to March 20, 2020, he was the Prime Minister of Slovakia. The politician shares Fico's position on standardizing relations with Russia. He believes that sanctions against the Russian Federation are largely ineffective.

Opposes Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Recently, Slovak President Pellegrini refused to come to Ukraine due to the suspension of Russian gas transit.

